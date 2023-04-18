The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing removing a cactus found in only a few local counties from its list of federally threatened and endangered species, saying threats to the plant have been sufficiently minimized and the species is now known to be far more abundant than had been thought.
The agency this week proposed a rule to delist the Colorado hookless cactus, or Sclerocactus glaucus, which is now listed as threatened.
Recent studies indicate that the currently listed species is actually two species, Sclerocactus glaucus and Sclerocactus dawsonii, which combined are found in the Colorado and Gunnison River basins and their tributary canyons in Garfield, Mesa, Montrose and Delta counties. The Fish and Wildlife Service believes that neither species meets the definition of a threatened or endangered species under the Endangered Species Act.
According to a news release from the Fish and Wildlife Service, the two species “can be found in semi-arid high-elevation desert environments and are identifiable during late April and early May with distinctive pink flowers.”
The agency listed Sclerocactus glaucus as threatened in 1979. At the time it had a range that was identified as including western Colorado and the Uinta Basin of northeastern Utah, with an estimated 15,000 of the plants thought to exist rangewide.
Later it was determined that what was known as the Uinta Basin cactus complex was three species, two in Utah and the Colorado hookless cactus in Colorado, and the Fish and Wildlife Service in 2009 decided all three were threatened.
In 2017, genetic studies identified three distinct regional groups of Colorado hookless cactus in Colorado, the Northern, Grand Valley and Gunnison River groups. Genetic analysis determined that the Northern group should be recognized as a distinct species, now known as Sclerocactus dawsonii, and the Grand Valley and Gunnison River groups are collectively considered a second distinct species, Sclerocactus glaucus.
According to the federal rule proposal, a procedure involving using plant density estimates from sampled plots and extrapolating them to known habitat areas has produced a finding that S. glaucus has a minimum estimated population of 103,086 plants, and S. dawsonii, 31,867.
At the time of the 1979 listing, oil shale development was considered a threat to the plant, but that industry has fallen by the wayside in the region. While some oil and gas development has continued to occur locally, the Fish and Wildlife Service doesn’t consider oil and gas or other threats such as livestock grazing, off-highway vehicle use or climate change to be substantial enough to warrant continued federal listing of the species.
Currently, the Bureau of Land Management requires, when possible and with some exceptions, limits on oil and gas development within 200 meters of currently or historically occupied Colorado hookless cactus habitat. That buffer requirement would go away with a delisting, along with requirements including ones mandating federal agencies to consult with the Fish and Wildlife Service when activities they authorize, fund or carry out might affect the cactus.
However, the Fish and Wildlife Service points to other BLM protections for the plants that would continue, due to various resource protection measures in area resource management plans and special protective land designations for some BLM lands. The BLM manages more than two-thirds of the land where the two Colorado hookless cactus species are found.
The Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing a post-delisting monitoring plan for the cactus. A public comment period will be in effect until June 12 on the proposed delisting plan, which was published in the Federal Register Tuesday. Comments may be submitted at http://www.regulations.gov, using docket number FWS-R6-ES-2022-0093.