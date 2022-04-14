Fruit growers will be continuing to assess the impacts of a freeze this week on this year’s crop prospects, but were aided a little Tuesday night by overnight temperatures that were slightly higher than had been forecast.
Grand Junction officially recorded a low of 23 degrees overnight Tuesday night at the National Weather Service office at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Aleksa said Palisade hit a low of around 30.
“So they didn’t quite hit the hard freeze, which is good for the peaches,” he said.
The Palisade area is home to most of the Grand Valley’s peach orchards.
Bruce Talbott of Talbott Farms, a major local peach grower, said Wednesday that Talbott Farms suffered some damage from the Tuesday night freeze.
But he added, “We know we still have a lot of good fruit out there. We’ll know more in a day or two.”
Talbott’s brother, Charlie, was busy inspecting buds for damage Wednesday.
“My initial thought is we still remain with substantially a full crop,” Charlie Talbott said.
But he said it’s easier a few days after a freeze to assess the impacts. And continued freezing temperatures were in the forecast for Wednesday night, which also could affect orchards.
Aleksa said Wednesday that the forecasted low for Wednesday night was 26 degrees in Grand Junction, and around 29 or 30 degrees toward the Palisade area.
The low temperatures are the product of a storm that blew in with high winds early in the week. It brought snow to the Grand Valley, and more significant amounts in Colorado’s central and northern mountains. Aleksa said snow totals from the storms as of about mid-day Wednesday ranged from about 8 to 16 inches on Grand Mesa, 6 to 12 inches in the mountains around Vail Pass and 10 to 20 inches in areas around Steamboat Springs. He said some mountain areas were expected to get another 3 to 6 inches from the storm through the rest of Wednesday.
The snow comes as welcome news due to the importance of Colorado’s snowpack as a water supply. The state’s snowpack rose by 3%, to 91% of median, between Monday and Wednesday, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service, with the Upper Colorado River Basin and Gunnison River Basin within the state showing similar increases, to 97% and 99% of median respectively.
But the storm also ushered in anxiety for local fruit-growers. Fortunately, some cloud cover that moved in Tuesday night helped keep things a little warmer than they could have been. Still, Bruce Talbott reported temperatures at 27 to 29 degrees at various growing locations. Talbott Farms has orchards scattered around the valley’s fruit-growing region, meaning what happens at its orchards can be fairly representative of what local growers in general are experiencing.
Growers can use measures such as wind machines to help protect crops. In calm conditions where cold temperatures settle at ground level, wind machines can mix in warmer air to heat orchards slightly. If there are windy conditions that prevent temperature inversions and settling of cold air, the wind machines can be of little value, but Bruce Talbott said wind machines ended up helping Tuesday night because conditions ended up being “very still.”
The Talbotts were seeing 80% mortality in buds they were examining Wednesday. If 20% of peach buds survive, that can still produce a dense crop of peaches, and orchards typically thin the number of buds in local trees to produce larger peaches.
Still, Bruce Talbott said he doesn’t like to see 80% mortality. While the Talbotts were looking closely at first Wednesday at areas most vulnerable to frost damage, they were hopeful that they would later find that their other orchards fared better.
“We have crop reduction. I think we still have a credible crop, but we’re guestimating,” Bruce Talbott said.
He said it’s one thing if 80% mortality of buds is spread out evenly, but in cases where there’s 100% mortality at the bottom of an orchard and 0% mortality at the top, a full crop usually won’t occur there.
The freeze threat was expected to end this morning. Aleksa said temperatures in the Grand Valley will be warming in coming days, with forecasted highs of 56 today, 66 on Friday and in the 70s by the weekend, and lows expected to be above freezing.
Said Aleksa, “So we’re getting there but we just have to deal with the last remnants of this storm system that brought some really cold temperatures and snow in the valley (Tuesday). That’s how spring works around here.”