Having sewn for all her life, Heather, a Loma woman, saw an opportunity to put her skills to special use amidst the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
One of the biggest crises facing the United States as it tries to tackle the public health emergency is a lack of ventilators and masks. Heather’s doing anything she can to help with the latter.
Heather, her husband, her step-son and some of the family’s friends have started working together to produce masks since last weekend.
“I have quite an extensive stash of fabric,” Heather said. “I’ve been using all of my own fabrics. We’ve also had a few friends of ours who are quilters and they’ve donated fabric.”
They began working on the masks on Friday, making more than 360 masks throughout the weekend. They’ve provided the masks to local doctors and nurses while also shipping them out nationally to states like Nebraska, Nevada, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, California, Ohio, Illinois and Virginia.
“I had a few friends reach out and say, ‘We’re running short on masks. Do you know how to make masks?’ ” Heather said. “I didn’t, but I found a pattern and started making them because I’ve sewn my whole life. I can’t take care of a patient, but I can sew. If me making a mask helps a doctor or a nurse be able to take care of someone who’s ill while we’re still waiting on private industry and the government to provide them with the medical equipment they need, I have that skill and I’m happy to use it to help others.”
Heather is still a full-time employee with her company, so she can’t dedicate all her time to mask making, but she still dedicates all her time outside of work to the cause. She still has plenty of requests to get around to.
Aside from helping others, there is a positive aspect to this ordeal for Heather.
“Through this whole process, my step-son has learned how to sew and my husband has learned some new sewing skills,” she said. “They have a new appreciation for my hobby.”
Heather can be reached at quiltingcowgirl@yahoo.com.
Editor's Note: The woman featured in the story requested that her last name not be used in the story for personal reasons.