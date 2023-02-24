A local landowner has partnered with the Colorado West Land Trust to protect 320 acres of irrigated cropland and natural habitat in the Mack area from the possibility of future development by placing it in a conservation easement, which also ensures the water rights will forever remain with the land.

Jim McCurter realized shorty after buying the property in 2021 that there was frequent waterfowl and wildlife activity there and he wanted to make sure that habitat was protected for the enjoyment of future generations, the land trust said in a news release. He also wanted to improve the existing land and ensure the availability of the region’s water.