Court tosses conviction in molestation case

MICHAEL McFADDEN

 Staff

A Grand Junction man has been convicted of federal sex offenses involving children after previously being convicted on related state-level charges that were later overturned on appeal.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado said in a news release that a federal jury found Michael Tracy McFadden, 51, guilty of crossing state lines with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor under the age of 12, and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity.