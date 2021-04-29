John Marshall will take over as the 10th president at Colorado Mesa University.
After a national search that produced more than 60 applicants, Marshall was chosen Thursday out of a field of three finalists. He will replace President Tim Foster, who is retiring from the job this summer after 17 years on the job.
Members of CMU's Board of Trustees said they did so because of Marshall's background, historical knowledge of the university and abilities in a wide range of things, such as his leadership skills, working relationship with students and ability to create partnerships with the community.
Marshall started working at the university, then known as Mesa State College, in 2007 as director of development. He's been vice president for student services since 2008.
Like Foster, Marshall also was chosen because of his knowledge in the state's political realm. Marshall ran the gubernatorial campaign for Bob Beauprez in 2005. Prior to that, he was senior policy advisor for former Gov. Bill Owens.
He also ran the congressional campaign for Greg Walcher in his bid for the 3rd Congressional District in 2004. From 2001 to 2003, he was assistant director of external and intergovernmental affairs for the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.