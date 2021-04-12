An agricultural burn that got out of control Sunday east of Meeker grew to more than 800 acres, in a potential portent of what this year’s wildfire season may bring in months to come.
Additional ground crews had been ordered and were expected today to help in the firefighting effort, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.
Emergency dispatchers took a 911 call about the fire just after 1 p.m. Sunday. It started near mile marker 8 on County Road 8.
The sheriff’s office, Rio Blanco Fire, county emergency management and road and bridge employees and Bureau of Land Management crews responded, and crews conducted backburns overnight in an attempt to control the fire.
The fire so far has burned only on private land, and no structures had been lost as of this morning, the sheriff’s office said.
The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control is warning of the potential for fire danger this year similar to last year’s due to continuing drought. Last year brought Colorado its three largest wildfires in recorded history, including the 139,007-acre Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction.