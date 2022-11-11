Colorado Parks and Wildlife is planning to hold public meetings in Rifle and Gunnison early next year to accept public comments on the draft gray wolf restoration and management plan that is due for release before the end of this year.
Katie Lanter, the agency’s policy and planning supervisor, outlined the schedule for engaging the public regarding the plan, and finalizing it, in a memo she wrote for the agency commission for its meeting next week.
Colorado voters in 2020 approved a measure requiring restoration of gray wolves in western Colorado, starting by the end of next year. A few of the animals already have been living in the state after some migrated here. Parks and Wildlife has gotten input from a Stakeholder Advisory Group and Technical Working Group on what should be included in a restoration and management plan, when it comes to things such as where to introduce the animals and how to address issues such as impacts to ranchers.
Agency staff are now working on a draft plan, which according to Lanter’s memo will be provided to the commission on Nov. 28 and posted online at wolfengagementco.org on Dec. 9. Also on Dec. 9, the commission will hold a virtual, day-long meeting in which agency staff will detail the plan’s elements and the commission will be able to ask questions and discuss it, but there won’t be an opportunity to provide comments.
The public will get that opportunity during five hearings early next year. Meetings will be held Jan. 19 in Colorado Springs, Jan. 25 in Gunnison, Feb. 7 in Rifle and Feb. 22 in Denver.
Rifle’s meeting will be held at Colorado Mountain College’s Rifle campus. The venue for the Gunnison meeting hasn’t yet been determined. According to draft agendas, the two meetings will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and begin with agenda items on local deer or elk herd management plans, before shifting to the issue of wolves, starting with staff presentations later in the morning. Each meeting will provide for two hours of public comment starting at 1 p.m. Comments will be in-person at these two meetings, with registration by those wishing to comment occurring on a walk-in basis the morning of the meetings.
Two hours of public comments also will be allowed for the other three meetings, including over the Zoom platform at the virtual meeting. Written public comments also will be accepted on the draft plan through Feb. 22 at wolfengagementco.org.
The Parks and Wildlife Commission is scheduled to give final consideration to the wolf plan over the course of two meetings next spring. A day-long meeting will be held April 6, possibly in Walden but with the location not yet finalized. It will be streamed to YouTube to listen to live and by recording, and public comment will be accepted during that meeting. The commission is scheduled to vote on the plan at its May 3-4 meeting in Glenwood Springs.
Due to the gray wolf’s federal endangered status in Colorado, Parks and Wildlife is coordinating with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on its reintroduction effort. This summer, the Fish and Wildlife Service began a process requested by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to consider a rule to provide increased flexibility under the Endangered Species Act for managing reintroduced gray wolves in the state.