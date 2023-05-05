Federal agencies have announced two upcoming meetings on a proposal to ban new oil and gas leasing and mining claims on some 225,000 acres in western Colorado for up to 20 years, and also are seeking public comments on the proposal.
The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management will hold meetings on Tuesday in Delta and on Thursday in Gunnison on the proposal for what is called a withdrawal in the Thompson Divide area.
The agencies have launched a public scoping period as a first step of analysis of the proposal under the National Environmental Policy Act. Scoping comments are being accepted through June 16.
The proposal would apply to lands stretching from the Glenwood Springs area to Crested Butte and east of Crawford. The lands are in Garfield, Pitkin and Gunnison counties. The Biden administration announced the proposed withdrawal last fall, amid continuing efforts by some Colorado Democrats in Congress to permanently protect the Thompson Divide area from future oil and gas leasing.
Advocates of the withdrawal want to protect the area’s wildlife habitat, recreation opportunities, livestock grazing by local ranchers, and air and water. The proposal would withdraw the identified Forest Service and BLM lands from settlement, sale, location or entry under the public land laws, location and entry under the United States mining laws, and leasing under the mineral leasing and geothermal leasing laws for up to 20 years, subject to valid existing rights.
Meetings will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bill Heddles Recreation Center, 531 N. Palmer St., in Delta, and from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Western Colorado University Ballroom, 1 Western Way, in Gunnison. Each meeting will include two sessions of up to an hour, including a short presentation on the withdrawal proposal, followed by questions and answers.
The Gunnison meeting can be joined virtually by registering in advance at blm.zoomgov.com. The 6:30 p.m. Gunnison session will include Spanish interpretation virtually.