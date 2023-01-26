State regulators have scheduled a number of meetings, the first on Friday, to seek input on how to address the cumulative impacts of oil and gas development in its permitting process.
The meetings are being held to seek initial comments from stakeholders on the issue, to assist the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in formulating next steps in the stakeholder process to help develop recommendations for the commission.
The commission late last year rejected a petition from activist groups proposing rules to address the cumulative impacts of drilling and production, and instead decided to form a working group to bring more diverse perspectives to the issue. The rules proposed in the petition had the potential to bar oil and gas development in some cases to limit cumulative impacts.
Senate Bill 181, passed in 2019, requires in part that the commission evaluate and address potential cumulative impacts from development, but the petitioners have said the commission has done little so far in that regard.
All four of the upcoming meetings will be held virtually using the Zoom platform, a link to which can be found on the Colorado Oil&Gas Conservation Commission website.
The webinar ID is 862 1703 1112, the passcode is 123456 and the phone number is 669-900-6833.
The meetings will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, 6-8 p.m. on Monday, 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 6.
All public commenters must sign up online in advance of meetings. Links for signing up are provided at the agency’s news release on the meetings, which can be found at the home page of its website, https://cogcc.state.co.us
That release also includes a link to a form people can use to suggest issues that can be considered in the cumulative impacts stakeholder process.