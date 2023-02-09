Book banning, or the process of choosing and rejecting books, is seeing an uptick nationwide, according to recent reports, but at the Mesa County Libraries the idea of pulling any material of the shelves because of its content remains as taboo as ever.
“There has never been an item removed from the collection in any Mesa County library,” said Michelle Boisvenue-Fox, Library Director of Mesa County Libraries. “It’s highly unlikely that we’d ever have a book removed from our collection because of its content.”
Pro-Communist views, criticism of Islam and sexual content in books have made them the subject of past bans and censorship. Current free speech and expression advocates that track book bans nationally report an increase in book bans, particularly in school libraries and among books that touch on LGBTQ themes or matters of race. The renewed focus on protecting literary freedom has librarians at all levels discussing just how materials are curated for the public.
Mesa County Libraries does have a “Request for Reconsideration of Material” that applies to books and any other library content, but that process is meant to prompt review of materials, not necessarily remove it.
The Request for Reconsideration of Material is to be completed “If you have found materials or library resources about which you have concerns” and that “You will receive a letter from the Library Director with the decision,” according to the online form.
Aside from basic personal information, the form asks whether the person has viewed the material in its entirety, whether their complaint is on behalf of themselves or a group and what their recommendations are concerning the objected-to material, among other things.
“Like I said, we’ve never had a book removed. Frankly, we get very few requests for any material to be reconsidered in any given year, though when we do get one, we take it seriously,” Boisvenue-Fox said.
Just two requests for reconsideration were submitted to Mesa County Libraries last year, according to library records. That compares to zero requests logged in 2021, one in 2020, three in 2019, six in 2018, five in 2017 and two in 2016.
Such requests prompt a review by library staff of the material’s content, circulation, popularity, reviews and placement within the library’s collection. For instance, whether a certain item is shelved in the age-appropriate section.
“In 2012, we moved a book series from the children section to the teen section,” Boisvenue-Fox said. “But we didn’t remove the book from the library itself, just the section in which it was located.”
Boisvenue-Fox said that if a book is generally disliked, then the library won’t “continue to use public funds to purchase additional copies of books if they aren’t popular.”
Rather than getting books removed, Boisvenue-Fox encourages disgruntled readers to instead have books added.
“If there’s a book or a genre that the library doesn’t have that people would like to see included in our collection, I always encourage people to tell us,” Boisvenue-Fox said. “We want to build a collection for the community above all else.”
A 2022 report out of PEN America found that, between July 2021 and June 2022, there had been 2,532 instances of books being banned nationwide, noting that there were “likely additional bans that have not been reported.”
Report findings indicated that 41% of the banned books’ subject matter dealt with LGBTQ+ themes, protagonists or prominent characters, 40% with protagonists or prominent characters representing a racial minority, 22% with sexual content, 21% with issues of race or racism and the rest making up an assortment of topic matter.
Among the 32 states who had banned books, PEN America found that Texas, Florida, Tennessee and Pennsylvania recorded the highest volume.
Colorado, according to the report, had zero bans, though not for lack of trying.
A Gunnison woman called for the removal of a book titled “Gender Queer: A Memoir” from the Gunnison library collection in early 2022.
In Wellington, a citizen-led initiative aimed to ban or censor several books about gender and sexuality, according to Mayor Calar Chaussee.
And in Colorado Springs, Tom LaValley, school board president at Academy District 20, encouraged parents to “Stroll through the school library. If you see objectionable material, go to the teacher or librarian, or better yet take several others with you who are like-minded. If you don’t get a satisfactory answer, then go to the principal, superintendent, or bring it to our attention on the Board of Education. Please partner with us. We need your eyes and ears in the classrooms. We want our classes delivering academic excellence, not woke agendas. Our job is to challenge kids to think, not tell them what to think.”
Despite a seemingly increased effort, calls to have books banned have been met with staunch resistance throughout Colorado, including Mesa County.
“We are going to have some things that are of interest to some people and not to others. That’s the nature of a community, and in our community we serve around 150,000 people,” Boisvenue-Fox said. “We as a library strongly believe in a person’s freedom to read what they like and to choose what they read.”