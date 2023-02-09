Book banning, or the process of choosing and rejecting books, is seeing an uptick nationwide, according to recent reports, but at the Mesa County Libraries the idea of pulling any material of the shelves because of its content remains as taboo as ever.

“There has never been an item removed from the collection in any Mesa County library,” said Michelle Boisvenue-Fox, Library Director of Mesa County Libraries. “It’s highly unlikely that we’d ever have a book removed from our collection because of its content.”