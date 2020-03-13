As of late Thursday, Colorado had 49 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus, none of which are in Mesa County.
But while the county remains virus free for now, public health officials have conducted tests on people who feel ill in the community.
For those who feel ill and want to be tested for COVID-19, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said a person’s first call should be to their primary care physician. Folks who don’t have that resource should call public health’s hotline at 254-4120.
“What we don’t want people to do is just show up,” Kuhr said.
Currently, MCPH is taking COVID-19 samples and sending them to the state’s testing lab. If a test comes back positive, it is sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation, which takes four to six days. Presumptive positive cases are treated as positive, Kuhr said. The state’s lab can test up to 150 samples per day.
MCPH has four parking spots on site where those who need a test can park. A nurse and an epidemiologist will come out to the car and administer nasal and oral swabs. Patients are screened in advance before coming to the facility and they should not go inside the office. Patients are also asked if they have been in an area where they could have contracted the illness.
Kuhr said the county has enough tests, but is short on safety equipment, such as masks, for patients and staff who administer the exam. Everyone has been protected so far during the tests.
“We’ve tested quite a few,” he said.
In discussions late Thursday, Kuhr said he spoke with officials from St. Mary’s Medical Center, Community Hospital, Colorado Canyons Medical Center and the Grand Junction VA about finding a location for drive-up testing, similar to what is being done in the Denver metro area.
Kuhr said no location has been decided, but any station would be staffed by health care professionals from the hospitals. This would likely take the place of testing at MCPH. Patients would need to make an appointment for the test and answer questions before receiving an exam.
Kuhr said working with the area hospitals has been a good process.
“We’re coming together nicely,” he said.
For up-to-date information, visit https://health.mesacounty.us/.