Local health officials are warning that an increase in COVID-19 cases has also led to an increase in hospitalizations just as the outdoor recreation season arrives.
That's important, hospital officials say, because now is the time that there's usually an uptick in recreation related injuries.
“This is the season with increased outdoor activity, traditionally our hospitals fill up this time of year due to injuries and trauma related to those activities,” Community Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Tobin said in a news release from Mesa County Public Health on Friday.
In the last month, Mesa County has gone from three Intensive Care Unit COVID-19 patients to eight. The total number hospitalized is now 25, according to the release.
"The additional patients due to COVID-19 are putting a strain on the system. I encourage all eligible individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as this effectively prevents most illness and nearly all serious disease,” said Dr. Andrew Jones, vice president and chief medical officer for St. Mary’s Medical Center.
In recent days the two-week case count for Mesa County has risen to more than 630 with a one-week positivity rate that has again reached 5%.
According to the Mesa County Data Dashboard, 90% of staffed ICU beds are occupied, though hospitals across the county have long had surge plans in place to expand capacity when needed. By the same report, 94% of all total beds are occupied.
VA Western Colorado Health Care System Executive Director Richard Salgueiro said in the release that the spread of new cases has also impacted staffing levels.
“We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalization rates as well as increasing numbers of staff testing positive for COVID-19. Like our community hospital partners, these dynamics are impacting and putting stress on our emergency room resources, system, and staffing levels,” Salgueiro said.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no cost, and identification or insurance is not required. Eligibility recently expanded to include individuals as young as 12 years of age.
Appointments can be scheduled online at health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/ or by calling 970-248-6900. Spanish speakers can call the Mesa County Public Health Spanish-language line at 970-255-3700.
MarillacHealth also announced on Friday that they would be hosting a vaccine clinic next Tuesday for anyone 12 and older. The clinic will be at Central high School's Warrior Wellness Center, 550 Warrior Way.
Vaccines are free but registration is required. Registration can b done online at primarybio.com/r/marillacvaccine?registration_type=default.
The clinic will be open from 2-6 p.m.