Mesa County is receiving $3.7 million from the federal government in lieu of taxes this year, the most of any Colorado county, according to the Department of Interior.
The Interior Department says local governments in Colorado will receive a combined $41.7 million in distributions under the federal Payments in Lieu of Taxes program, part of more than $500 million going to more than 1,900 counties nationwide.
The program helps compensate counties for having nontaxable federal land such as national forests, national parks, Bureau of Land Management property and Bureau of Reclamation water projects.
It is funded from revenue the Interior Department collects from commercial activities on public lands such as oil and gas leasing, livestock grazing and logging.
A statutory formula determines the payments based on the number of acres in a county or jurisdiction and that entity’s population. Mesa County has more than 1.5 million acres of federal land, slightly less than a few counties in the state, but also has a larger population than those other counties.
“Federal Land covers 72 percent of Mesa County. The PILT payment is very important to us to help cover the County’s cost of providing services to this land,” Mesa County Commissioner John Justman said in an Interior Department news release.
Other western Colorado recipients of larger distributions include:
n Garfield County, $3.34 million;
n Montrose County, $2.73 million;
n Eagle County, $2.4 million;
n Pitkin County, $1.59 million;
n Gunnison County, $1.34 million.
Federal revenue-sharing payments to local governments also are made through other programs such as the Taylor Grazing Act, the Mineral Leasing Act and the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000.
In April, U.S. Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., joined a number of other senators in calling on Senate leadership in a letter to provide a long-term solution to PILT and Secure Rural Schools funding. They said in the letter that the “stop and start authorizations and payments” under the programs over the decades “have wreaked havoc on rural America.” Gardner and Bennet last September introduced legislation to reauthorize the PILT program for 10 years.