Miles Kochevar noted that the past two weeks have been hectic as he prepared to compete for his first head football coaching job.
But honestly, his preparation began 10 years ago — and Monday, he landed the one job he was preparing for all along.
“Things happen for a reason,” Kochevar said after being introduced as the 20th head coach of the Colorado Mesa football program. “It was almost exactly 10 years ago today, I was lucky enough to be retained on Russ Martin’s staff when he came in, and I took him around, helped him maintain the community and the culture. My wife (Krista) and I sat there, we were not married at the time, and I said, ‘I want to be a head coach, and I want to be a head coach back here at CMU.’ ’’
That decision took Kochevar, who was born and raised in the Grand Valley, graduating from Fruita Monument High School, on a 10-year coaching odyssey to come full circle.
His first coaching job was as an assistant on Joe Ramunno’s staff at Mesa in 2007. When he came to the realization that he wanted to be a head coach, he left CMU in 2012 to become a graduate assistant coach at Colorado State, where he had been a standout defensive back and team captain for coach Sonny Lubick.
He has a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and a master’s of education and human resources from Colorado State.
Kochevar had a two-year stint as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Humboldt State in California, then moved to Canyon, Texas, to become the defensive coordinator at West Texas A&M for two seasons.
He and Krista decided they wanted to start a family, but they wanted to do that in Colorado, so he took a job as the defensive backs coach at Northern Colorado in 2019.
“The main thing was to get back to Colorado. We knew where we wanted to be,” Kochevar said. “These last two and a half years, going on three now, have been a whirlwind, but they’ve been exciting. It didn’t work out at UNC (Earnest Collins and his staff were let go after the 2019 season) and I found myself for the first time looking for a job.”
He was hired at Colorado School of Mines, but in August of 2020 got a call from CSU-Pueblo coach John Wristen offering him the defensive coordinator position after the death of Donnell Leomiti.
As all assistants do, Kochevar has taken what he’s learned from every stop to develop his coaching style.
“The biggest thing is, as we look at it, open and honest,” he said of his dealings with players. “Transparency every single day. I’ve got to be able to tell the players what they need to hear, not just what they want to hear, and that goes for coaches as well. Sometimes that’s the hardest thing to do, because you develop relationships and you don’t want to hurt feelings, but in order for us to get stronger as a staff, as a team, we’ve got to be able to have those open and honest and real conversations every single day.”
Kochevar was one of five finalists on campus over the past weekend — his interview was Saturday — and he, his wife and their two sons, Anthony and Santino, both of whom sported new CMU shirts Monday, stayed to visit family, allowing the new coach to meet with the Mavericks first thing Monday morning.
After a quick trip back to Pueblo to clear out his office at CSU-Pueblo and pack some clothes, he’ll be back in Grand Junction on Wednesday.
He’ll meet with every player individually Thursday and Friday — and he’s already working on assembling a coaching staff.
“I don’t know if it’s because I’m the local guy or I’m the guy hiring people now, but my phone’s blowing up,” he said, laughing. “It’s been exciting, the overwhelming support of the community and the people out here.”
He wasn’t ready to announce any hirings — offensive coordinator Brayle Brown and running backs coach Todd Macon are still listed on CMU’s website along with Mark Danner, a defensive intern — but said one new assistant was already on the road to Grand Junction.
From the start of the coaching search, finding a coach who wanted to call Grand Junction home was imperative, and both CMU President John Marshall and Athletic Director Bryan Rooks addressed that.
“There’s something about place, something about home,” Marshall said. “Miles Kochevar understands that, so I’m just so excited to be able to welcome Miles and his family back home to Grand Junction to build what I think is going to be a dynasty for a lot of years to come.”
Kochevar also mentioned the importance of home and family, the reason all those years ago he made CMU his target destination.
“I’ve got my two boys, Anthony and Santino, and we’re just excited to have the opportunity to raise them in this community,” he said, “so they can go and win Little League championships, football championships, whatever that might be, just as I was able to accomplish.”