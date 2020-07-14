A bill to invest $1 billion over five years in cleanup of abandoned mine lands to help boost economies of communities transitioning from coal-related jobs recently was able to clear the House of Representatives through its inclusion in a massive infrastructure bill.
The RECLAIM Act, which is supported locally by the Western Colorado Alliance, passed the House July 1 as part of the Moving Forward Act.
While the Moving Forward Act provided the vehicle for getting the RECLAIM Act out of the House, it appears to be an unlikely means of getting it through the Senate. The roughly $1.5 trillion infrastructure measure, covering everything from roads to housing to clean energy, passed the House largely on party lines. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly opposes it and the White House has indicated President Trump would veto it if it reaches his desk.
Still, Emily Hornback, executive director of the Western Colorado Alliance, believes the House passage means the RECLAIM Act at least will start to undergo discussion in the Senate. She hopes that discussion could lead toward some path to Senate approval for the measure, perhaps as a standalone bill. She said it long has had bipartisan support in the House.
Hornback also views the RECLAIM Act as particularly timely as the nation tries to bounce back from the economic setback dealt by COVID-19.
“It’s a very practical solution to help rebuild coal country in this time of economic recovery and need,” she said.
The RECLAIM Act would accelerate the release of revenue from the federal Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Fund. Backers say that in Colorado it could result in up to $45 million being invested in coal communities, largely by creating jobs related to mine reclamation. Hornback said some of the money also could be used for other economic development efforts.
A separate bill also included in the infrastructure measure and supported by Hornback and other RECLAIM Act backers would reauthorize the fee supporting the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Fund for another 15 years. The fee, paid by coal mine operators on production, currently is due to expire late next year. Hornback said extending the fee allows for accelerated spending from the fund now while protecting it for the long term.
She hopes the RECLAIM Act also could help provide a funding source to the state of Colorado as it works on its own “just transition” plan for coal communities.
Coal-based jobs in western Colorado have been in sharp decline over the years, and face continuing losses in coming years, thanks a national transition toward more use of renewable power and natural gas in power generation. The North Fork Valley in Delta and Gunnison counties is down to one remaining mine from three operating less than a decade ago. A coal-fired power plant and associated mine have closed in western Montrose County. And in Moffat County, the three generating units at the Craig Station power plant are to close down at various points in coming years, with the plant closing altogether by 2030. That plant is supplied by two nearby mines.
Hornback said RECLAIM Act backers in Colorado will be reaching out to the offices of U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Cory Gardner, R-Colo., to seek their support for it.