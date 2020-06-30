The owner of the West Elk Mine in the North Fork Valley is warning that it may have to shut down mine operations for several months and lay off a large number of the mine’s 316 employees if it can’t install planned methane ventilation holes in a national forest roadless area this construction season.
Mountain Coal Co. warns of the layoff in court filings related to an ongoing legal battle with conservation groups over its attempts to expand its underground mine beneath about 1,700 acres of the Sunset Roadless Area in the Gunnison National Forest.
Mountain Coal is a subsidiary of Arch Resources, which recently changed its name from Arch Coal.
Ruling in March in a case brought by conservation groups, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals found that the U.S. Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act when it adopted a North Fork Valley exception to a Colorado-specific roadless rule for national forests. That exception has applied to nearly 20,000 acres and was intended to preserve the ability of coal mines to expand in the area.
The appeals court found that the Forest Service should have considered keeping another roadless area out of the exception area, and ordered the entire exception area to be vacated. The Forest Service can try to reinstate the exception after further environmental review.
In early June, Mountain Coal began building a road into the roadless area for installation of vent wells needed to prevent build-up of potentially explosive levels of methane where mining would occur underground.
Conservation groups learned that Colorado U.S. District Court Judge Philip Brimmer hadn’t yet vacated the exception area as ordered by the appeals court, an action Brimmer immediately took after an emergency request by the groups. Based on the appeals court ruling, they also are asking Brimmer to order the Forest Service to no longer allow the road-building or other surface-disturbing work by Mountain Coal.
Mountain Coal contends that even with the North Fork roadless exception vacated, it still is allowed to build roads and vent well pads in the roadless area based on the federal lease modifications granting it access to the coal there. It notes that the appeals court specifically upheld the lease modifications, rejecting the contention that the federal government should have considered requiring flaring rather than venting of methane to reduce greenhouse-gas impacts. Mountain Coal now is pursuing a flaring project on a voluntary basis.
Mountain Coal is currently under an order by the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety prohibiting further road-building in the roadless area. The state says the company has failed to maintain its legal right of entry.
In court filings responding to the conservation groups’ request before Brimmer, Mountain Coal says it can’t currently predict how many layoffs would result if it can’t install the planned methane vents this construction season, but it indicated the number would be substantial. An Arch Resources official didn’t return requests for comment to elaborate how the stalling of the work would impact job numbers.
A recent federal environmental assessment on modification of West Elk’s mine plan to mine in the roadless area estimated that the modification would give it access to about 10.1 million tons and extend the mine’s life by about two years.
Delta County Commissioner Mark Roeber said the whole point of the roadless-area expansion was to allow the mine to keep mining.
“Without the expansion I was told by mine officials two/three years ago that probably by 2021-22 they’d be out of coal,” he said.
Mountain Coal indicates in court papers that resolution of the conservation groups’ request before Brimmer is “an urgent matter” given that it “will likely be a necessary predicate to resolving” the state order.
Jeremy Nichols, with WildEarth Guardians, a conservation group involved in the legal challenge, said in an email, “Arch’s claims are the same tired arguments the company’s lawyers always use to justify illegal coal mining. The truth is there is no future for the West Elk mine or for coal. It’s unfortunate the company refuses to acknowledge this reality and help advance a smooth and equitable economic transition.”
Roeber worries about the potential job losses the delay in the roadless-area work could cause.
“With all the blood, sweat and tears that went into the (creation of) the North Fork exemption, it’s unfortunate that people are unwilling to live up to it now, because this is all part of that,” he said.