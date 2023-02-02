Leave it to the tiny community of Maybell in western Moffat County to remind the rest of Colorado once again what real cold feels like.
As communities in northwest Colorado racked up crazy-cold low temperatures Tuesday morning thanks to the arrival of an Arctic air mass, Maybell earned bragging rights for the region’s the lowest thermometer reading, at minus 44 degrees Fahrenheit, edging out nearby Craig.
But then again, Maybell knows cold.
“In 1985, we were 20 degrees colder,” said Mary Schminkey, owner of the Maybell General Store.
Schminkey was rounding up, but not by much. Almost exactly 38 years ago, on Feb. 1, 1985, the unincorporated community endured the state’s coldest-ever recorded temperature of minus 61 degrees, according to Colorado Climate Center data.
Schminkey said that amid extreme cold, people still do what they have to do in and around the community of about 72 people.
“It’s a ranching community so people had a hard time (Tuesday) with their water tanks and getting their vehicles started to get out and feed the cows,” she said. “It’s just a continual cycle. They’re a tough breed.”
She said people driving diesel vehicles without the proper fuel additives had their fuel gel up. One motorist waited at her store for about six hours for his vehicle to thaw out. Her employee had to walk a frigid three blocks to work when her vehicle wouldn’t start.
“At negative 40 even three blocks was not a fun trip,” Schminkey said.
The National Weather Service in Grand Junction reports that Craig’s low temperature on Tuesday morning was minus 42; Meeker’s, minus 31; Steamboat Springs’, minus 22, and Rangely’s, minus 19. The Meeker and Craig temperatures easily smashed records for the day.
Grand Junction’s low was a balmy 9 degrees on the plus side of 0 on Tuesday morning, according to the weather service.
Brianna Bealo, a local National Weather Service meteorologist, said that northwest Colorado communities on Tuesday morning “kind of had the magic combination of fresh snowpack, colder air moving down from the north and clear skies.
“It’s called radiational cooling. Basically, all of those things combined to allow heat to leave the surface really, really well, which allows temperatures to plummet.”
Overnight clouds Tuesday night trapped some heat and moderated overnight low temperatures a little bit in the same region, compared to a night earlier, Bealo said.
“By a little bit I mean they were in the negative 20s instead of the negative 40s,” she said.
Schminkey said it was 29 below on Wednesday morning where she lives about 25 miles from Maybell.
Bealo said the cold system is the same one that went on to produce “pretty gnarly” ice storms in the South this week and is supposed to hit the East Coast by the weekend.
“But unfortunately they’re going to have wind, which we didn’t, luckily,” she said.
She said area temperatures are forecasted to warm up closer to normal as a high-pressure ridge builds up through the weekend. One question, especially for areas north of Interstate 70, is whether, with snow on the ground, the warm air will be able to compete with valley temperature inversions and warm up temperatures on the surface, she said.
Bealo said that, with springtime getting closer, the sun is getting strong enough to probably result in a warming trend.
“If this had happened in December we would have stayed cold,” she said.
Bill deVergie, area wildlife manager of Colorado Parks and Wildlife in far-northwest Colorado, is hoping for the sake of animals such as big game that the cold snap is short-lived. He has been glad to see the temperatures warm up some in the day.
“That’s not as bad as we’ve seen in the past,” he said.
He said there was a least one winter in the early 1980s where temperatures remained constantly below 0 for a week or two.
With snowpack in the Yampa/White river basins currently at 150% of average, deVergie has been worried about big game animals such as deer and antelope struggling to find enough forage in deep snow on their winter range. He added, “Any time it gets really cold, it just requires more energy for those animals to keep going.”
He said the conversation about feeding wildlife to help them has come up, but there are so many animals in such a widespread area in northwest Colorado it would be a challenge to get feed to them all.
Parks and Wildlife has been working on a case-by-case basis with landowners that have had elk and deer joining in cattle feedlines.
“We’re trying to help (ranchers) provide replacement hay for what they’re losing,” he said.
He said the agency also is allowing ranchers in some cases to put hay off to one side for wildlife to bait them away from cattle and prevent any conflicts between the animals.
“We’re going to do our best, we’re going to work with as many people as possible and see how we get through this,” he said.
Back in Maybell, Schminkey said the community has become somewhat known for holding the state record for coldest temperature ever, which makes for unique conversations with people. She said doesn’t think Maybell residents have experienced any major problems from this week’s cold and hopes that everyone stays safe.
“I think we’re supposed to have a high of 36 on Sunday. We hope. Everybody is crossing their fingers here.”