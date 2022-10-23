The moment wasn’t celebrated with champagne or noisemakers, but the start of this month marked the end of one water year and the start of another.
Just as the start of a new calendar year is often accompanied by contemplation about the 12 months that were and the 12 to come, for water officials a new water year prompts looking both back and ahead to assess what has been occurring when it comes to precipitation levels and what is in store for the future.
Dave Kanzer, director of science and interstate matters for western Colorado’s Colorado River District, told the district’s board at its recent meeting that the recently concluded water year was an average one overall, but was punctuated by dry and wet months, with monsoonal moisture in July and August helping the state to get through a difficult year.
“But it didn’t take care of our water supply issues, which are still very dire,” he said.
The immediate future doesn’t look all that promising either, heading into what is expected to be a third winter in a row of La Niña climate conditions, something Kanzer called a “triple-dip.”
La Niñas are associated with cooler surface water conditions in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. They tend to bring less winter moisture to the Southwest and more in the Northwest.
While there’s a lot of uncertainty about what to expect in the case of a rare “triple-dip” La Niña, federal Climate Prediction Center forecasts point to above-average odds of southern Colorado being in for below-normal precipitation through January, and odds leaning toward below-normal moisture for all of the state but northwestern Colorado between February and April.
It’s looking like temperatures may be above normal in the state this fall and winter, too.
“With the triple dip we’re assuming the worst, that the drying trend will continue,” Kanzer said.
According to a Natural Resources Conservation Service presentation prepared in September for the state Water Availability Task Force, the state’s precipitation was much improved thanks to the summer rains, but “the bulk of streamflow annual volume comes from seasonal mountain snowmelt, which was poor this year. Improvements from the monsoon this year (were) still only a smaller few drops in the bucket when considered as a total of the entire water year budget.”
A 2022 water year summary prepared by the Colorado Climate Center describes the year’s peak snowpack as being near-normal, but runoff was still well below average due to rapid and early melting, and dry soils. The conservation service noted that snowpack was near normal compared to current standards but below normal compared to the previous normal. Snowpack data is compared against recent decades, and the Southwest has been in a two-decade drought.
According to the Colorado Climate Center, this summer was the 34th-wettest in Colorado over a 128-year record and had the first above-average summer precipitation in the state since 2015.
“We’ve gone through quite a few dry summers, so it’s been a nice change,” Becky Bolinger, assistant state climatologist at the center, told the Water Availability Task Force at its Sept. 27 meeting.
Conservation service data presented at that meeting had precipitation closing out the water year at 101% of normal statewide, thanks to the monsoon season boost.
But the state experienced streamflows at below-normal to well-below-normal volumes through much of the state over the water year, and statewide, reservoir storage on average was at 78% of median as of the end of August.
Kanzer pointed to wide disparities in reservoir storage. Blue Mesa Reservoir, the state’s largest water body, has record-low storage, whereas the second-largest, Lake Granby, has above-average storage, he said.
Blue Mesa’s drop has resulted in part from releases to shore up water levels in Lake Powell, which also are at a record low, raising concerns that hydroelectric power generation at Powell eventually could be jeopardized.
Continued low levels at Powell in coming years also could put Upper Colorado River Basin states in violation of a 1922 interstate compact that dictates how much river water should reach Lower Basin states.
The federal Bureau of Reclamation has been pushing states basinwide to come up with conservation measures to shore up water levels in both Powell and Lake Mead, which also is perilously low.
Data shows that soil moisture in the state had improved tremendously by September, likely due to the monsoon, to its best levels since 2014.
That could prove helpful if improved soil moisture continues into winter, as it would result next spring in more snowmelt reaching streams rather than soaking into soil.
Precipitation in Grand Junction, at least when it comes to this calendar year rather than water year, has been below normal, at 6.27 inches compared to a median of 7.56 inches through Thursday, according to National Weather Service data.
The Colorado Climate Center notes that since the start of summer there have been widespread improvements in drought conditions over southern Colorado, though conditions have worsened in northeast Colorado. Eastern Mesa County currently is abnormally dry but not in drought, with the western part of the county being in moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The Colorado Climate Center says the 2022 water year was the sixth-warmest on record in the state, and the same goes for this summer. The summer was the second-warmest on record for minimum daily temperatures.
Summer temperatures on average in the state were 1.4 degrees above normal, and almost 3 degrees warmer than the 20th-center average, according to the Climate Center.
Through Sept. 26, Grand Junction had 81 days this year that have had high temperatures of 90 degrees or more, compared to 68 on average from 1991-2020, the center says.