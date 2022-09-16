During a month that previously saw record-setting heat in Grand Junction, this week ushered in moisture that resulted in a record-setting day for rain on Wednesday.

The city’s official weather-recording site at the Grand Junction Regional Airport received 1.18 inches of rain for the day, far more than the previous record for Sept. 14 of 0.34 inches, set in 2011. Wednesday’s daily total was just a hundredth of an inch less than the city on average gets during the entire month of September, which also typically is the wettest month of the year in the city.