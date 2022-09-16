Month brings another weather record

The Big Dominguez Fire was sparked by a lightning strike on August 31 in the Dominguez -Escalante National Conservation Area. At that time fire managers decided to monitor the blaze inside of fighting it with the goal of eliminating potential fire fuels for the future.
During a month that previously saw record-setting heat in Grand Junction, this week ushered in moisture that resulted in a record-setting day for rain on Wednesday.
The city’s official weather-recording site at the Grand Junction Regional Airport received 1.18 inches of rain for the day, far more than the previous record for Sept. 14 of 0.34 inches, set in 2011. Wednesday’s daily total was just a hundredth of an inch less than the city on average gets during the entire month of September, which also typically is the wettest month of the year in the city.
Matthew Aleksa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said the moisture was being produced by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, briefly a hurricane, which also brought rain and flooding to southern California and Nevada.
As of Thursday morning, Aleksa said the National Weather Service hadn’t received any reports of local flooding from the rain. This includes in Glenwood Canyon, although Interstate 70 was closed for a while on Wednesday due to the concern about flood potential. Aleksa said about an inch of rain fell over the Grizzly Creek Fire scar in the canyon.
He said rain totals in the Grand Valley over a 24-hour period ranged from about a half-inch to an inch or more.
“It was good moisture and it hit the whole valley,” he said.
The city also officially received 0.11 inches of rain on Tuesday, and Aleksa said Thursday morning that about a quarter inch more had fallen that morning.
Through Wednesday, the city still was lagging behind normal for precipitation this year, however, at 4.67 inches compared to a normal value of 6.21 inches through that date, Aleksa said. The precipitation total he provided doesn’t include what had fallen on Thursday.
Aleksa said September could be the city’s typically wettest month in part due to the potential for picking up some moisture from the tail end of the summer monsoon season, and also benefiting at times from remnants of tropical storms.
He said this year’s monsoonal pattern “pretty much shut off at the end of August” when a high-pressure system built up over the West. In Grand Junction, a resulting heat wave resulted in multiple days of record-high temperatures in early September. Temperatures on two days early in the month reached or exceeded 100 in Grand Junction. The city had only twice before recorded daily high temperatures reaching triple digits in September, with 100-degree days in 2019 and 1995. A 102-degree on Sept. 6 was the warmest-ever September day in Grand Junction’s recorded history, and the latest in the year when the city had experienced a triple-digit day.
While this week’s wet weather was expected to gradually move out of the Grand Junction area Thursday, Aleksa said another system is forecasted to move into the area and offer a brief opportunity for some moisture on Monday and Tuesday.
THE FIRE RAGES ON
This week’s precipitation in western Colorado did not have as big an impact on the Big Dominguez Fire that’s burning logging slash, sage, pinyon and juniper in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area.
The area didn’t receive nearly as much rainfall as the rest of the Grand Valley did, averting what Bureau of Land Management National Conservation Lands Specialist Dan Ben-Horin referred to as a “season-ending event.”
Ben-Horin told The Daily Sentinel that the fire — which was sparked by a lightning strike in late August — is being monitored by fire managers with the Bureau of Land Management’s Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit and the U.S. Forest Service as it burns through fuels that could have later served to hasten the spread of a worse wildfire in drier, windier conditions.
Fire managers will continue to oversee the fire and allow it to burn until a “season-ending event,” such as heavy rainfall or a snowstorm, extinguishes it this fall.
“The fire area itself didn’t receive that same amount of rain that the Grand Valley got, so I wouldn’t call this a ‘season-ending event,’ ” Ben-Horin said. “It did get some moisture. We saw a few waves of precipitation over the fire area. That moisture did slow fire growth, but I anticipate that, as things dry out over the next couple of days, the fire will continue to grow. We do have some moisture in the forecast in the next week or so, so I do think we’re going to see some additional precipitation over the fire area, but the fire’s not going to be out until we see more precipitation.”
The rain Mesa County received in August — about 2 inches — has allowed the Big Dominguez Fire to burn off slash and dead plants without destroying grass or living trees thanks to the moisture they’ve maintained.
“With the moisture we received in August, that contributes to something called fuel moisture, where the energy release component in the fuel itself doesn’t lend itself to burning very readily when it has that much moisture,” Ben-Horin said. “That’s what really set the stage for us managing this fire like this, just having those fuel moistures.”
As of Thursday, the fire encompasses 245 acres of the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area. The rain might have slowed the Big Dominguez Fire momentarily, but the blaze is ongoing.
“When we receive precipitation over the fire area like this, it slows the existing fire activity, and that’s what this storm did (Wednesday) and the day before where fire activity was significantly slowed, but I don’t think there was enough moisture over the fire to really stop it completely,” Ben-Horin said.
“We’re going to see increased fire activity over the next couple of days.”