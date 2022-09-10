 Skip to main content
Monument feature given new moniker after federal initiative to remove offensive names

  • Updated
Squaw Fingers/Artist Fingers
McKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

Colorado National Monument blanketed in snow. A rock formation in Colorado National Monument named Squaw Fingers, not pictured, is set to be renamed along with 27 other Colorado geologic features, due to the derogatory nature of the word. The feature is located roughly between the Artists Point and Highland View areas in the monument.

A Colorado National Monument rock formation once bearing a name deemed offensive now has a name acknowledging the artistic people drawn, as it were, to the area.

What was once called Squaw Fingers in the monument will now be known as Artists Fingers. It’s part of action that U.S. Board on Geographic Names has taken to rename nearly 650 features nationally that bore a name the Department of Interior says in a news release “has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women.” These include 28 features in Colorado.

Deb Haaland
FILE - U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland during a visit to Grand Junction.
Deb Haaland, Jared Polis
FILE - U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland watches on as Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks during a press conference at the Grand Junction Air Center complex, a multi-purpose wildland fire management and operation center.

