A rock formation in Colorado National Monument is among more than 660 geographic features nationwide that are being renamed because they contain the name “squaw,” which Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has officially declared a derogatory term.
However, National Park Service staff at the monument already have gotten a jump on things in the case of the feature there traditionally known as Squaw Fingers.
“We pulled the name off of our map back, I want to say in 2017, because we felt that the name was derogatory and we didn’t want to have it on the map, and because it was not one of our major rock formations we felt it was appropriate to take the name off,” Arlene Jackson, chief of interpretation at the monument, said.
She said she began working at the monument in 2015, and when the first opportunity came to redo the visitor map and brochure for the monument, she and Ken Mabery, the monument superintendent at the time, both expressed a desire to remove the name from the map.
Jackson said she has found brochures dating back as far as 1949 that used the name. She said the formation is similar to another formation in the monument called Praying Hands, and appears somewhat like curled or crossed fingers. It’s located roughly between the Artists Point and Highland View areas in the monument.
Jackson said that to the best of her knowledge, the name still can be found on some other maps of the area.
The initiative by Haaland, the first Native American to serve as Interior secretary, could help address it. She is seeking to move quickly to do away with many such references across the nation.
In November, she ordered the federal Board on Geographic Names to take steps to remove the term “squaw” from federal usage. Her order created a federal task force to come up with recommended replacement names for geographic features on federal lands that use the name.
The task force already has acted to replace the full spelling of the term with “sq---” for official communications. It now is expected to recommend replacement names for the more than 660 features in a matter of months, starting from a list of five candidate names for each feature.
The Interior Department released those candidate names this week, including for the Mesa County site and others in Montrose, Ouray, Hinsdale, Eagle, Gunnison, Montezuma and other counties in Colorado. According to a Federal Register notice this week, the candidate names were developed by the U.S. Geological Survey through a search of nearby named geographic features. According to the notice, the idea is that a candidate name would replace the derogatory modifier, so that, for example, if a Castle Creek is the nearest named feature to a Squaw Mesa, the first candidate name would be Castle Mesa.
In the case of the feature in the monument, Artists Point, Monument Canyon, Black Ridge, Gold Star Canyon and Ute Canyon are listed as nearby features that serve as candidates for a new name.
However, other candidate names will be accepted during a newly begun 60-day public comment period, and the Interior Department also is consulting with tribes on the matter.
Chris Arend, spokesman for the state Department of Natural Resources, said the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board will be taking public comments on possible names for features to be renamed under Haaland’s order, and then submitting some proposed names to the federal task force.
Jackson said she didn’t know if the monument staff will be recommending a new name for the feature there.
“I haven’t heard what the process looks like from our standpoint. I would assume that we would have a role in that. I just don’t know what that role would be,” she said.