Colorado National Monument last year continued to benefit from a pandemic-fed desire by people to get outdoors, notching just shy of a half a million visits for 2021.
The National Park Service says the monument recorded 499,841 recreation visits for the year, increasing from 435,625 in 2020 and about 397,000 the year before that.
“We believe that we’re still kind of riding that kind of societal impact of the COVID pandemic,” said Arlene Jackson, the monument’s chief of interpretation.
With access to indoor facilities curtailed at the start of the pandemic about two years ago, people flocked to outdoor activities such as hiking and biking. The monument’s visitation in 2020 reflected that, as it was able stay open in the pandemic’s early days unlike some national park sites. Jackson said that last year the monument continued to see more visitation thanks to the pandemic’s lingering effects, as many alternative leisure opportunities such as international travel and ocean cruises continued to be limited in their availability.
The National Park Service said earlier this year that some of the most well-known national parks again had record visitation in 2021, but visitation numbers across the entire National Park System remained below pre-pandemic totals.
Visitation data so far this year suggests the COVID wave at Colorado National Monument may be ebbing. Visitation for 2022 through March was down 1.2% compared to the same period last year. However, March visitation was up 2.4% over March 2021, so signals are mixed as to how busy the monument might get during its busier months.
Jackson said the year-to-date slowdown in visits this year may reflect other recreation opportunities again being available to people. The Park Service also thinks higher gasoline prices could affect how far people are willing to drive from home this year and how many trips they’re willing to take.
“So it will be interesting to see how that plays out over this summer,” she said.
Elsewhere in the region, Curecanti National Recreation Area last year recorded more than a million visitors, with visits there showing increases the last two years. Dinosaur National Monument’s numbers grew last year after a decline in 2020, approaching 360,000 last year and easily topping its pre-pandemic 2019 level. However, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park’s visitation fell to about 309,000, and has fallen the last two years.
Arches National Park in Utah had more than 1.8 million visitors last year, up considerably from 2020 when it closed for a while early in the pandemic, but also above the 1.66 million visits it received in 2019. Arches this year implemented a pilot timed-entry system that will run through Oct. 3 and is intended to help manage traffic and improve the experience for visitors.
Park visitation is used by the National Park Service to determine the economic impact that parks and monuments have in local communities. Last year, the Park Service said that the 436,000 visitors to Colorado National Monument spent an estimated $28.1 million in local gateway regions while visiting, supporting nearly 400 jobs, $10.8 million in labor income and $34.4 million in economic output in gateway economies surrounding the monument.
The monument last year recorded more than 464,000 recreational visits by vehicle. It counted about 21,600 overnight stays in tents and close to 17,800 recreational vehicle overnight stays, both sizable increases from 2020. Jackson said that the last she checked, the reservable sites at Saddlehorn Campground were booked for the weekends through the first part of June.
More than 10,800 visitors arrived by bike at the monument last year, up from about 8,450 in 2020. Nearly 11,000 people hiked the Liberty Cap Trail during the year; about 12,600, the Serpents Trail; and nearly 13,300, the Monument Canyon Trail.
Jackson said that at this time of year, as ski areas close but the high country is still snow-covered, trails at the monument get particularly busy and people should consider looking for other trails to hike in the monument if the parking lot at the trail head for their desired trail is full.
With more people on trails, she also encourages people to be respectful of each other, such as by groups keeping their noise level down when in the presence of others. And more people visiting the monument can mean more impactful and prohibited activities such as littering and carving names on rocks, so Jackson is encouraging visitors to abide by the leave-no-trace principle for public lands.
The Park Service this year is working on revitalizing the outdoor Saddlehorn Amphitheater at the monument. Jackson said the old structure that served as essentially a screen for slide shows and later PowerPoint presentations has been dismantled, with as much wood saved from it as possible for eventual use in other projects. The Park Service expects to have a contractor this summer begin work on building a new structure, upgrading benches, and making the area more accessible for people using wheelchairs and walkers.
Jackson said things are pretty much back to normal at the monument visitor center following some COVID-related restrictions there. The movie theater there is open again, and is featuring a new film about the monument, covering subjects including its history, native use, geology and ecosystem. The Park Service worked with Colorado Mesa University communications instructor Greg Mikolai and his students to produce it.
“Greg Mikolai and his students did just an amazing job on the photography for this, so we’re really excited about it,” she said.