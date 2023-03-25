After a year where just shy of a half-million recreationists visited Colorado National Monument thanks at least in part to pandemic factors, the site last year saw a minor dip in visitation last year likely at least in part due to economic factors.
The National Park Service last year recorded 480,442 recreation visits to the monument, down from 499,841 in 2021, according to recently released data.
Visits had risen from under 400,000 in 2019 to 435,625 in 2020 and 499,841 in 2021, reflecting an increase in people flocking to the outdoors following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Monument spokesperson Kait Thomas said last year’s dip in visits came as things got more back to normal, with people back at work and school. Other considerations that likely affected visitor numbers are rising gas prices and inflation, and Thomas said travel patterns have been changing.
Nationally, National Park Service said it received 312 million recreation visits last year, up 5% from the previous year. But visitation to several Park Service sites in the region fell last year. These included drops at Dinosaur National Monument from 359,560 to 351,019, at Rocky Mountain National Park from 4.43 million to 4.3 million, at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park from 308,910 to 297,257, and at Curecanti National Recreation Area from 1.04 million to 992,749. Curecanti is home to Blue Mesa Reservoir, where recreation has been impacted by low water levels due to drought.
In Utah, Arches National Park’s visitation fell from 1.8 million to 1.46 million, and Canyonlands National Park saw visits fall from 911,594 to 779,147. Last year, Arches implemented a pilot reservation-based, timed-entry system for its high season in an attempt to better manage crowding and improve the experience for visitors. It is continuing that program this year, starting April 1.
The Park Service has been working to boost off-season visitation to parks and more visits to less well-known parks, and its director, Chuck Sams, said in a news release that those efforts are paying off. The agency reports an overall 4.6% increase in visits to the more than 330 locations that account for 25% of overall visitation to Park Service sites. Altogether the Park Service has 424 parks, monuments and other sites in its system, and 395 of those count visitors.
Colorado National Monument last year recorded 440,736 recreation visits by vehicle, 3,506 bus passengers, and 11,321 visitors arriving by bike. It had more than 20,000 tent overnight stays, though that was down 7% from 2021, while RV overnight stays topped 18,000, rising 1.4%.
The monument recorded 15,411 hikers on the Monument Canyon Trail, 23,815 on the Serpents Trail and 10,778 on the Liberty Cap Trail. The Serpents Trail number was close to double that of 2021. Thomas said that jump may have occurred in part because the monument led more school field trips on that trail last year compared to 2021. The monument also had twice as many bus visits as in 2021, and the Serpents Trail/Devils Kitchen area is a popular location for buses to visit, she said.
Visits to National Park Service sites have economic impacts. Last year, the agency said the nearly half-million visits to Colorado National Monument in 2021 translated to about $35 million in local visitor spending on things such as hotel stays, restaurant visits and purchases of gas and groceries.
It said the visits supported an estimated 453 jobs and about $13.7 million in labor income and payroll benefits, as well as income for business owners.
Altogether, visitor-related spending at the monument was estimated to have supported about $43.6 million in economic output in 2021, including the estimated value of the production of all goods and services supported by the spending.
The monument experienced issues such as crowded trail heads thanks to pandemic-related visitation growth. Thomas said if it is going to return to more pre-pandemic, gradual visitation growth, that could give it more time to do long-term planning regarding things such as managing parking lot and trailhead access during times of crowding.
Pointing to the challenges Arches has faced, she said, “We are uniquely situated where we can maybe get ahead of concerns like that, because we want people to access parks, we want visitors to come, we love visitors,” she said.
She said she thinks the Park Service is in a position where hopefully it can plan ahead to provide as much access to the monument as possible while protecting resources in the future as visitation grows.
The Park Service this year is continuing with projects that include improvements to the Saddlehorn Amphitheater that are keeping that area closed for now, and restoration of the upper part of the Monument Canyon Trail that may make some temporary closures of that part of the trail necessary. Thomas said the Park Service is hoping the amphitheater will be open by the end of the summer.
She said that starting in the summer the monument will offer regularly scheduled educational programs.
“We’re just looking forward to seeing folks in the park” this year, she said.
The Park Service also is expecting that all the rain and snow the monument has been getting could result in a particularly impressive showing when it comes to wildflowers in coming months.
“We are crossing our fingers for a really great wildflower year,” Thomas said.
She said all the precipitation also has resulted in increased rockfall along Rim Rock Drive, and maintenance crews have been busy almost every day clearing small amounts of rubble from the road due to the extra erosion.