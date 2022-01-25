A subcommittee of a state board will consider further alternative names for a Delta County creek and mesa, beyond the proposal local students came up with in a contest to rename the features.
The Colorado Geographic Naming Board has been considering a proposal to rename Negro Creek and Negro Mesa north of Delta to Clay Creek and Clay Mesa based on concerns that the current names are offensive. The board is looking to make an eventual recommendation to Gov. Jared Polis on the matter. Any recommendation by him would then be decided on by the federal U.S. Board on Geographic Names.
Denver resident Amanda Cadorette initially proposed changing the Negro Creek name, and suggested Hops Creek, in honor of the state's beer-brewing industry. Delta County commissioners wanted a new name more relevant to the area, and also suggested renaming Negro Mesa as well, and Commissioner Don Suppes had the idea of involving Cedaredge High School students in offering possible new names. The school's 2019-20 freshman class came up with the new names endorsed by commissioners, which reflect the abundant adobe clay in the area.
The state board at its meeting last week agreed to form a subgroup to consider other names for the creek and mesa, after concerns raised by board member Junie Joseph, a Boulder City Council member who also is Black. When the board took up the Clay Creek agenda item, she told fellow board members, "I did reach out to a few ... community groups in Boulder County who have a stake in African-American issues and I wanted to know where we are in that (renaming) process because as far as I am concerned, to me it's a little bit concerning to change the name from Negro to Clay Creek."
She then asked about the possibility of bringing forward a different name recommendation instead Clay Creek. That led to some group members agreeing to sit on a subcommittee to further consider the renaming of both the creek and mesa, with the subcommittee working with outside stakeholders as part of an effort to do more outreach on the issue.
"I think this is a very important issue," Joseph said.
She said she understands the proposal came from one of the schools in the area, "but I think because of the history I think we should do a better job of renaming this particular feature."
Suppes on Tuesday voiced frustration over where things stand on the renaming proposals.
"We went through all the process to get to this point. We did a community-type event to try to get some community input and now they want to look at naming a local landmark ... by an outsider with a meaning that's not going to mean anything to locals," he said.
Reached for comment later Tuesday, Joseph noted that information provided to the state board noted that at one point Negro Creek and Negro Mesa were referred to by the pejorative "N-word." She said she appreciates the work of the students in coming up with the new name proposals but she sees the renaming process the board is involved in as restorative justice and righting wrongs when it comes to place names with negative connotations, and that work should involve the people that were marginalized at that time.
In the Delta County instance, "I do believe African-Americans should be more involved in that process and should be able to put a name forward that somehow restores the history of their people in a way," she said.
She said if African-Americans decide they're OK with the current proposal, "so be it, that's how they feel, but they need to be involved."
State board member Richard Cimino, a Grand County commissioner, told fellow board members it's important to be deliberate and have the best process possible, but he also didn't want the board to come across as negative when it come to the three-year process Delta County went through to come up with the renaming proposal.
"That was quite a process there and I want to compliment Delta County and the schools' involvement and what they went through," he said.
Board members indicated Delta commissioners would be invited to be involved with the subcommittee's work, and Suppes said he'd be willing to participate. But he said the drawn-out process of the name-change proposal by the state board shows how slow government works, and the high school freshmen he'd promised a pizza party once the renaming occurs could be out of high school by the time that happens.
"But we will continue on in the process and keep working through it. I hope all these high school kids get the chance to see this landmark named for what they wanted."
Further complicating matters, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in November ordered the formation of an advisory committee to identify geographic names that are considered derogatory and solicit proposals on replacement names. Jennifer Runyon, a senior researcher for the federal Board on Geographic Names, told the state board last week that while conceivably the current efforts in Delta County could be overridden by the advisory committee, she doesn't think that will be the case, and she thinks current renaming proposals and ones that may be coming in the future would be submitted for consideration.
"But we just don't know yet how they're going to handle it," she said.
Haaland, the first Native American Interior secretary, also has declared the word "squaw" to be a derogatory term and instructed the federal Board on Geographic Names to implement procedures to remove it from federal usage.