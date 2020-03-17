Local motorists planning trips on Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon this year should allow for some extra time due to roadway work that has gotten started and will continue into October.
Oh, and they’re also being asked not to be shy when it comes to using both lanes until they merge into a single lane in the area of the project.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has contracted with American Civil Constructors West Coast on the $15.7 million project, which principally involves placing a thin, bonded polyester concrete overlay on about six miles of westbound I-70 between the No Name and Hanging Lake exits. The project will create a more durable surface that should last longer before further road work is required. I-70 road work is commonplace in the canyon due to the heavy traffic it receives and other factors such as weather conditions in the canyon.
To accommodate the work, traffic in each direction is going to be diverted onto what is normally the eastbound deck of the highway, resulting in single-lane traffic in each direction. This is expected to occur daily into July. For the rest of the project it is planned for Mondays through Thursdays, and ending on Fridays until 1 p.m., to better accommodate the heavy summer weekend traffic volumes the canyon sees starting in July. But even over the weekends traffic will be limited to a single lane on each of the eastbound and westbound highway decks.
The single-lane restrictions will apply from the No Name exit just east of Glenwood Springs to the Bair Lake exit east of the Hanging Lake tunnels. The restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day, not just during construction work hours.
Traffic impacts could be greatest during morning and evening rush-hour periods in the canyon.
Motorists also should be aware that through around the end of June, there will be no direct westbound access from the Grizzly Creek or Shoshone exits west of Hanging Lake. Those using the exits for purposes such as hiking and biking, Colorado River access or accessing rest area facilities, and then wanting to head west, will have to first drive east to the Bair Ranch exit to do so.
As discourteous as it may seem to some drivers, they also can do themselves and other motorists a favor by using what CDOT calls the zipper merger method in approaching the merger into single-lane traffic in the project area. This entails traffic using both lanes all the way to the merger, rather than everyone pulling into one lane early, which backs up traffic further and results in traffic moving less smoothly.
“There’s kind of a cultural barrier there because especially on the Western Slope everyone tries to be courteous and not be pushy,” said CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher. “But the reality is we need people to stay in both lanes until the merger point, so it’s OK to do that. You’re not being a jerk.”
She said sometimes people will take it upon themselves to block the other lane to prevent zipper merging, but CDOT discourages this because of the benefits of using both lanes and the risk of such motorists being rear-ended.
She said CDOT understands it’s hard for people to make the cultural shift toward zipper merging.
“Hopefully over time we’ll get more people to do it,” she said.
People also should expect periodic closures on parts of the recreation trail through the canyon this summer due to other maintenance and upgrade projects going on in the canyon, including installation of variable speed limit signs, Thatcher said.
People can sign up for email updates on the project by contacting GlenwoodCanyon2020@gmail.com or calling or texting 970-618-5379. Find more on the project at codot.gov/projects/GlenwoodCanyon2020.