At least 57 wild horses, including ones removed by the Bureau of Land Management from an area south of Rangely last year, have died at a holding facility in Cañon City in recent days from an outbreak of an unknown disease that is highly contagious and sometimes fatal, the BLM says.
The incident has prompted some animal activist groups to call on the agency to suspend its wild horse and burro removal operations due to concerns over the level of care provided to animals removed from the range.
The BLM said in a news release that it is working with local, state and federal officials to determine the exact cause of death of 57 horses so far since the outbreak began Saturday.
The facility, which is under a voluntary quarantine, currently is home to 2,550 horses. Under an agreement with the state Department of Corrections, inmates care for and train the horses for adoption.
“We are working with local, state and federal officials to determine what is impacting horses in the facility and how we can respond as effectively as possible,” Stephen Leonard, the BLM's Colorado Wild Horse and Burro Program manager, said in a news release.
The BLM last year gathered 457 wild horses in the West Douglas area, which is west of Colorado Highway 139. It's an area the agency considers inappropriate for the animals due to terrain factors and lack of summer range, issues exacerbated by wildfire and drought.
The BLM last year also rounded up 684 wild horses in the Sand Wash Basin herd management area outside Craig, citing drought and lack of forage and the need to reduce the population to a sustainable number. Horses from the Sand Wash Basin and the Red Desert area of Wyoming, home to a gather operation in 2020, are among those that have been taken to the Cañon City facility, but the BLM says West Douglas horses there have been most impacted by the recent disease outbreak.
Animal Wellness Action, the Center for a Humane Economy, and the Animal Wellness Foundation said in a news release that the deaths in Cañon City are just the latest reports of horses catching and transmitting infectious diseases in BLM holding corrals.
"Last summer, for example, the BLM rounded up a substantial portion of horses from the Onaqui Herd Management Area in Utah, holding a number of horses at a private facility before turning them back onto the range a few weeks later. Many of the horses appeared to be suffering from a contagious disease called pigeon fever, which causes large abscesses on the animals’ neck and chest. One mare was so sick she had to be euthanized by BLM officials just hours after she was released," the groups said in the release.
Scott Beckstead with the Center for a Humane Economy said in the release, "Given the prevalence of disease at BLM corrals, it would be unacceptably irresponsible to round up and bring in more animals and subject them to the risk of contagion, suffering, and death."
The BLM is proposing rounding up 1,050 wild horses in Rio Blanco County later this year, removing 750 of them from the range and administering fertility control to another 200. The gather would take place in the Piceance-East Douglas wild horse herd management area east of Colorado Highway 139 and southwest of Meeker.
Nationally, the BLM has proposed gathering nearly 22,800 horses and burros this federal fiscal year, removing nearly 20,000 of them from the range and treating about 2,300 with fertility controls and releasing them back on the range. It has cited the need to reduce the risk of starvation, thirst and habitat destruction related to climate change and drought impacts in the West.
A U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarian who inspected the Cañon City facility last fall in response to concerns about the conditions of horses there found that the vast majority of animals he observed there were in good condition, and animals were being fed high-quality alfalfa hay and being kept in clean pens.