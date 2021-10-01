If the Mesa County Valley School District 51’s proposed bond issue on the ballot to rebuild Grand Junction High School fails, officials aren’t sure what they’re going to do.
Speaking at the Western Slope Economic Summit on Thursday, Justin Whiteford, who has taught at GJHS for about 15 years, said the current GJHS building has a number of issues, including too many entrances, which is a security hazard, asbestos in the walls, holes in the walls and ceilings, part of the roof collapsed this summer and some classrooms are across the street from others.
“If this was your house, wouldn’t you want to move?” Whiteford said.
The proposed replacement has just three entrances, is efficient and will create a nice learning environment, officials say.
Former Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster said this bond is different because the school board and district administration took feedback from the community.
Voters look for reasons to say no, Foster said, so the bond is focusing on the most dire need in the district.
If the bond doesn’t pass, there is no plan B, Foster said, although he’s confident it will pass.
“If this one misses, the morale is going to be, I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Whiteford said.
The $115 million bond will go toward rebuilding Grand Junction High School, with any remaining funds going to pay down the bond balance instead of into other projects.
The GJHS project will also be financed with $20 million from a previous bond and $10 million from a Building Excellent Schools Today grant from the Colorado Department of Education, should the bond pass.
According to a presentation, the bond is estimated to cost just under $3 a month in property taxes for a $300,000 house. The tax expires upon the repayment of the bond, which is scheduled for 20 years.
Grand Junction High School was built in 1956.
“We worked really hard to address what taxpayers care most about,” district superintendent Diana Sirko said.
Sirko said the school rebuild will help the district’s goal of setting the student-teacher relationship up for success, and help the district attract and retain high quality teachers.
The new school will be able to hold 1,800 students, Sirko said, and the current number of students at GJHS is in the 1,650-1,700 range.
Elements of the current school that still have a shelf life will be kept, Sirko said.
There will be more bonds in the future, Foster said, and the district will get to those one at a time.
Central High School and Fruita Monument High School are right behind GJHS in the queue for replacement, school board member Trish Mahre said.
There are a lot of aging schools in the district, Mahre said.
“The board has spent many months on this issue,” board member Trish Mahre said.