Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
In this file photo, a hiker takes in the scenery in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison. Below, the Dillon Pinnacles is shown with an ice covered Blue Mesa Reservoir in Curecanti National Recreation Area.
A man who has worked more than 35 years with the National Park Service has been named superintendent of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.
Stuart West also will supervise the superintendent of Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. He begins his new assignment on Feb. 27. He succeeds Deanna Greco, who served in the position for three years before becoming the regional director for resource stewardship and science.
“We are excited to have Stuart in this role,” Park Service Acting Regional Director Lisa Carrico said in a news release. “His experience overseeing multiple parks will lend itself well to managing the diverse resources and issues at these two parks.”
West spent the past three years serving as superintendent of the High Plains Group of parks, which includes the Bent’s Old Fort, Sand Creek Massacre and Amache national historic sites and Capulin Volcano National Monument.
West graduated from Virginia Tech with a forest resource management degree with an emphasis in park management, and began his Park Service career at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis as an interpretive ranger. He then worked in the Arkansas Ozarks at Buffalo National River as a district interpreter, and then as a law enforcement ranger there. He served as chief ranger at Prince William Forest Park in Virginia, and work in roles at Acadia National Park, in Maine, that included chief ranger.
“I am honored to be selected as the next superintendent of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area and am eager to meet the staff, explore the parks, and get to know the partners and communities,” West said in the release. “I’ve wanted to work at these parks ever since I first visited them nearly 30 years ago; this is a dream come true for me and a pinnacle in my career.”