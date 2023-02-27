Black Canyon
Buy Now

Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

In this file photo, a hiker takes in the scenery in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison. Below, the Dillon Pinnacles is shown with an ice covered Blue Mesa Reservoir in Curecanti National Recreation Area.

A man who has worked more than 35 years with the National Park Service has been named superintendent of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.

Stuart West also will supervise the superintendent of Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. He begins his new assignment on Feb. 27. He succeeds Deanna Greco, who served in the position for three years before becoming the regional director for resource stewardship and science.

Curecanti 2 CPT 120319
Buy Now

Christopher Tomlinson

The Dillon Pinnacle’s is shown with an ice covered Blue Mesa Reservoir in Curecanti National Recreation Area.