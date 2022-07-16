The Bureau of Land Management’s new initiative to revisit oil and gas management in local management plans currently contemplates consideration of an alternative that would sharply curtail acreage potentially available for leasing by limiting leasing to areas with high oil and gas potential.
The BLM has put forward the preliminary alternative for consideration as part of a new planning initiative in connection with resource management plans for the BLM’s Colorado River Valley and Grand Junction field offices. A federal court had found that in the case of the Colorado River Valley Field Office plan, approved in 2015, the BLM didn’t consider a reasonable range of alternatives that would reduce the area allocated for possible oil and gas leasing, or adequately analyze potential downstream greenhouse gas emissions from the use by consumers of oil and gas produced under the plan.
Litigation had raised the same issues in a suit challenging the 2015 Grand Junction plan, so the BLM agreed to do a supplemental environmental impact statement for both management plans to address the deficiencies identified by the court.
The BLM has begun a scoping period to get initial public comments as it prepares to begin considering alternatives. Meanwhile, a preliminary, potential alternative it is looking at considering would allow for no new future oil and gas leasing in areas with no-known, low or moderate oil and gas potential. Only areas with high or very high potential would remain open for leasing, and even in those areas some acreage would be closed for conservation reasons.
The alternative would mean just 237,600 acres under the Grand Junction Field Office plan would be open to future leasing, versus nearly a million acres under the 2015 plan. In the Colorado River Valley Field Office plan, acreage available for leasing would fall from 617,700 under the 2015 plan to 143,000.
It should be noted, however, that this would be merely one possible alternative among a range of alternatives the agency would consider.
The BLM has put forward the preliminary alternative consistent not just with the court opinion but with a Department of Interior report last November instructing the agency to prioritize high-potential areas for leasing. Focusing on high-potential areas also provides for orderly development, due to the high coverage of existing leases in such areas.
Preliminary issues the BLM has identified for consideration in its supplemental environmental impact statement include the environmental consequences of downstream combustion, consistent with the court ruling, but also things such as economic impacts if less acreage is available for leasing, and impacts to biological and other resources, and also to recreation.
Scoping comments are due by July 25. More information on the project, and commenting, may be found at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2016085/510.