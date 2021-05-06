A COVID-19 variant first found in India has been identified in Mesa County marking the first time the variant has been identified in Colorado.
Five women, ages 35-60 and from different households, were found to be carrying the B.1.617.2 variant, which was first identified in India in December of last year, according to a press release from the Mesa County Public Health Department.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said they are still investigating the cases, but none of the women had traveled recently and none of them appeared to have had contact with each other. He said this indicated there were likely more cases of this variant in the community.
“Those were five randomly selected positive cases then we can bet there are quite a few more,” Kuhr said. “What’s also interesting is these are the first five that have been detected in the state of Colorado.”
This is just one of the variants currently circulating in the community, Kuhr said. In general, he said these variants are more contagious and could result in more severe illness. Mesa County is able to track variants by randomly testing positive cases.
“Whatever lab the test arrives at, they are randomly pulling positive (tests) and then checking for variants with those positives. For example, as of last week I knew that we had 40 California variants and about 15 UK variants. Those are just a sample. It tells us we have it.”
The new variant comes at a time when cases have been rising in Mesa County, with the two-week case count nearing 500. More contagious variants may be part of the cause, Kuhr said, but he also pointed to the county’s relatively low vaccination rate at around 36%.
“Anyone that’s not protected through the vaccine or is not practicing those guidelines — social distancing, mask wearing, etcetera — are going to be more susceptible,” Kuhr said.
So far hospitalizations have continued to be more prevalent among the older population, Kuhr said. However, he said they have also been seeing more positive cases among children.
“I would like to see people get vaccinated,” Kuhr said. “Especially since we’ve seen an increase in the illness in children the best way we can protect them is to vaccinate those of us that are around them.”
Kuhr said he did not anticipate the county having to reimpose business restrictions and said most of the spread they are seeing is related to gatherings of friends and families. He said holding those gatherings outdoors and practicing social distancing would help make those gatherings safer.
Some mild cases of COVID-19 have been presenting with symptoms similar to allergies, Kuhr said. He said if you have symptoms you should get a COVID-19 test, but if you choose not to, to be aware you might have the virus and take precautions like social distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask.
While there are new variants in the community, Kuhr said they do know that the vaccines available to people are still effective against them. The county has appointments available and are making it easier for people to get the shot, Kuhr said.
“It’s very easy for people to get in to get vaccinated,” Kuhr said. “If they go to our website and make an appointment they’ll get in the next day. So if people are thinking about it now is the time.”