A bipartisan bill creating a fund for cleaning up oil and gas well sites in Colorado has been signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis.
Senate Bill 198, principally sponsored by state Sens. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, and Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, and state Reps. Perry Will, R-New Castle, and Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, creates the Orphan Wells Mitigation Enterprise Fund.
It will receive revenues from fees paid by industry and is expected to generate $10 million a year.
The bill helps execute some of the new rules the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission passed in March to boost financial assurance requirements for oil and gas companies.
Those rules increase bonding requirements and otherwise seek to ensure adequate funding is in place to cover plugging of wells and reclamation of well sites in cases such as bankruptcy by a company.
The commission established an annual well registration fee of $125 per well for low-producing wells and $225 per well for other wells.
Its rules envisioned the legislature creating an enterprise fund for the fee revenues. The newly signed bill also creates an enterprise board to administer the fund, and to also regularly consider in the future whether the fee should be raised or lowered as circumstances change.
Wells that are no longer maintained and go unplugged can leak into groundwater, soil and the atmosphere. In a news release, the state Department of Natural Resources called the bill a landmark measure that will reduce pollution and provide cleaner air for Coloradans.
The bill has industry support as well.
“We worked diligently with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, bill sponsors and stakeholders as this effort developed in the wake of the recently completed Financial Assurance rulemaking, and believe this bill sets Colorado on a sustainable path, funded in full by our industry, in addressing the remaining orphaned wells in the state,” Lynn Granger, executive director of API Colorado, a division of the American Petroleum Institute, said in a statement released after the bill’s signing.
“Colorado continues to lead, not follow, and we should all be proud of the incredible work and progress that continues each and every day to bring safe and reliable energy to its citizens.”
The state also expects to receive perhaps $10 million a year in federal infrastructure bill funds over the next decade for orphan well work.