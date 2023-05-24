Governor Jared Polis stopped in Grand Junction this past Saturday to sign several bills at CoorsTek, 2449 Riverside Parkway. Polis also stopped at tje Little Book Cliffs Wild Horse Range to sign the bipartisan Senate Bill 275, for which state Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle, was a lead sponsor.
Scott Crabtree
A bill signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis while in Mesa County this weekend is being welcomed by the Bureau of Land Management and wild-horse advocates for the new state support that will be directed at managing the animals, include through fertility-control measures to limit their numbers.
Polis, who was in Grand Junction Saturday to give the commencement address to Colorado Mesa University graduates, also stopped by the Little Book Cliffs Wild Horse Range to sign the bipartisan Senate Bill 275, for which state Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle, was a lead sponsor.