Western Colorado Nordic skiers can enjoy a new trail system starting this winter thanks to the efforts of a Montrose-area group working with the U.S. Forest Service.

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District on Dec 19 signed a decision authorizing the Uncompahgre Nordic Trails, an 8.42-mile groomed ski trail system about 36 miles south/southwest of Montrose.