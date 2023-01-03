Western Colorado Nordic skiers can enjoy a new trail system starting this winter thanks to the efforts of a Montrose-area group working with the U.S. Forest Service.
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District on Dec 19 signed a decision authorizing the Uncompahgre Nordic Trails, an 8.42-mile groomed ski trail system about 36 miles south/southwest of Montrose.
The Uncompahgre Nordic Association will groom and maintain the trail system throughout the winter months as snowpack allows, the Forest Service said in a news release.
The trail system is located near the intersection of Dave Wood Road and Divide Road, at roughly 9,000 feet in elevation. A parking area will be plowed along Divide Road and accommodate about 20 vehicles for recreationalists.
“Thanks to our partnership with the Uncompahgre Nordic Association, these new winter trails offer a much-needed recreation opportunity to experience the forest during the winter months,” Dana Gardunio, Ouray district ranger for the Forest Service, said in the release. “The Uncompahgre Nordic Trails will expand the connection between the National Forest and the Montrose community.”
Seventeen permanent trail signposts have been installed, including a signboard at the main entrance to the trail system, and trail-grooming has begun and the trails are in use.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new trail system will be held Friday, Jan. 6, at 1 p.m. at the main trailhead. A moonlight ski event hosted by the Uncompahgre Nordic Association will follow the ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6. The public is invited to the day's events.
Gary Shellhorn, president of the Uncompahgre Nordic Association, said in the release that the group "has been working this past year to get to the point where we are able to manage cross-country ski trails on the National Forest for the public to enjoy. We are a small nonprofit that relies on the help of volunteers to make the Uncompahgre Nordic Trails operational, and we want to invite folks to enjoy a moonlight ski on these new trails on Jan. 6 to ring in the new year skiing through the pine on our National Forest.”
A map and other information on the system may be found at the group's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MontroseNordic. It also includes a link to a GoFundMe fundraising effort by the group that so far has raised $3,365 to help fund trail-grooming efforts.
People also can sign up to receive grooming reports on the trail system by emailing UNAxski@gmail.com.
The trail group is allowing the use of snowshoes and fat-tired bikes on the trails, but is asking that such recreationists be respectful of set tracks and soft snow in order to not damage the groomed areas for other users.