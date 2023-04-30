A North Fork Valley coalition has won $50,000 in Department of Energy funding to help it pursue projects exploring integration of solar power generation and agricultural production, making it eligible to compete for further funding under a federal initiative promoting community solar projects.

The Paonia-based Colorado Farm & Food Alliance, the lead group in the North Fork partnership, was named by the Department of Energy's National Community Solar Partnership as a recipient of a phase one award under the Community Power Accelerator Prize program.