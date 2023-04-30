A North Fork Valley coalition has won $50,000 in Department of Energy funding to help it pursue projects exploring integration of solar power generation and agricultural production, making it eligible to compete for further funding under a federal initiative promoting community solar projects.
The Paonia-based Colorado Farm & Food Alliance, the lead group in the North Fork partnership, was named by the Department of Energy's National Community Solar Partnership as a recipient of a phase one award under the Community Power Accelerator Prize program.
The $10 million prize competition is administered by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and seeks to fast-track the efforts of new and emerging expanding solar developers and partners to learn and grow their operations to support community solar projects. It provides training, information related to project financing, and coaching on expanding solar customer markets.
Twenty-five teams each won $50,000 phase one prizes under the program, making them eligible to compete for further funding. The program will award $200,000 apiece to up to 25 teams in a second phase of funding, and up to $150,000 apiece to as many as 25 teams in a third phase.
"Our vision is for a couple agrivoltaic projects in the valley, community-owned, over time, so this is kind of a jump start," Pete Kolbenschlag, director of the Colorado Farm & Food Alliance, said of the phase one award.
The team has in mind up to three projects generating a total of up to 2 megawatts of solar power. The initial project it is focusing on would be at Thistle Whistle Farm in Hotchkiss. The two others are in very preliminary stages. One of them would be on a small farm and the other could involve a greenhouse and also potentially have a component to capture waste coal mine methane, which is a potent greenhouse gas if it escapes to the atmosphere.
Agrivoltaics entails pairing solar development with agriculture. Kolbenschlag points to studies showing that growing certain crops under solar panels can provide shade benefits, help regulate soil-moisture, and help to cool the solar panels, increasing their efficiency.
Mark Waltermire, owner of Thistle Whistle Farm, said in a news release, “We see agrivoltaics as part of our effort to pursue sustainability, adding renewable energy to our efforts to improve the health of our land and soil and to better feed our local community."
He said the Thistle Whistle project "can set the stage for similar projects in areas around the valley that can help other producers."
The North Fork projects being considered will involve scientific research conducted in partnership with the Colorado State University Western Colorado Research Center at Rogers Mesa on how renewable energy and agriculture can co-exist and benefit each other.
North Fork team member Alex Jahp, who works at Paonia-based Solar Energy International, said in the release, “Innovative solar projects involving agrivoltaics and community ownership models promise significant benefits for rural agricultural communities and there isn’t a better place than the Western Slope to demonstrate that potential and to provide a model that can be replicated."
Kolbenschlag said the idea is make use of the prize to learn from early projects and envision what else might be possible.
"I think there's a lot of opportunities to step into leadership in energy transition and climate action in places even like Delta County and that's what we hope to kind of prove up," he said.