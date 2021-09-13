The title of the Colorado River District’s upcoming annual water seminar on Oct. 1, “Wake-up Call on the Colorado River,” reflects the focus this year’s event will be putting on what has been a challenging time for the river and the millions of people who rely on it.
This year’s seminar, at Colorado Mesa University with a virtual-attendance option also being offered, comes amid an unsettling year for water users in Colorado, as extreme or exceptional drought conditions persisted on the Western Slope for months, and dry soils and historic high temperatures lowered streamflows, the district said in a news release.
The year has challenged agricultural water users, municipalities have had their aging water infrastructure tested by stormwater runoff from wildfire burn scars, and plunging water levels at Lake Powell led to a drought contingency plan kicking in earlier than expected and water being released from Blue Mesa and other upstream reservoirs.
The seminar “will address the harsh economic and environmental realities of this past year, while presenting practical solutions and opportunities among diverse water stakeholders,” the river district said.
This year’s event also includes a unique collaboration across the Continental Divide with the Getches-Wilkinson Center for Natural Resources, Energy, and the Environment at the University of Colorado Law School. The Getches-Wilkinson Center is holding a hybrid in-person/virtual conference from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 on how to sustainably manage a dwindling water resource in the Colorado River Basin.
The river district event will offer simulcast presentations in partnership with the Getches-Wilkinson Center.
Among the speakers in the simulcasts:
Gigi Richards, director, Four Corners Water Center, and instructor of geosciences at Fort Lewis College;
Brad Udall, director of the University of Colorado Western Water Assessment;
Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for water and science, U.S. Department of the Interior;
Michael Connor, former deputy secretary, Department of Interior.
All attendees will have access to the recorded content from both events. Registrants for the Colorado River seminar will receive free access to the Getches-Wilkinson Center’s Thursday programming through a live-stream link.
To register for the Colorado River District seminar, visit https://www.coloradoriverdistrict.org/2021-seminar/.
Information on the Getches-Wilkinson Center event is at https://www.getches-wilkinsoncenter.cu.law/events/41st-annual-colorado-law-conference-on-natural-resources/.
Registration costs for the river district event are $10 for students for virtual or in-person attendance, $15 for the public for virtual attendance, $35 for advance registration for in-person attendance, including breakfast and a boxed lunch, and $45 for day-of in-person tickets.