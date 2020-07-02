A slowdown in oil and gas production in Colorado has the state agency that regulates that industry considering an increase in the fee that companies pay for that production.
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is proposing hiking its mill levy on production to 1.7 mills, the highest amount allowed under state law, due to the drop in revenues coming in from the current levy as drilling and production have fallen due to lower prices. Lower prices additionally affect revenues because the levy is based on production value.
Currently, the levy is set at 1.1 mills, or 0.11 cents on every dollar of production value, after the COGCC raised it from 0.7 mills in 2018. The levy is the primary source of funding for COGCC operations, which also are funded with oil and gas severance tax revenues.
“The mill levy is essentially our budget,” said COGCC spokeswoman Megan Castle.
Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, said she understands that the agency, like everyone these days, is facing tough budgetary choices.
“I just think that raising any sort of fee or tax in this economic environment that we are in is the wrong time, the wrong thing to do,” she said.
For producers, including locally in the Piceance Basin, the levy increase would further tighten budgets at a time when low oil and gas prices make it uneconomical to do much drilling of wells. Miera said the COGCC proposal comes after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has raised the cost of air permits.
“To keep increasing the cost to do business in Colorado, especially in a very tough economic crisis that we’re finding ourselves in, doesn’t seem to be doing what’s best for families in Colorado and especially over here in the Piceance,” she said.
She believes the COGCC needs to be taking a hard look at making cuts to its own budget.
Castle said the levy hike would result in a $3.7 million annual revenue increase that would be shared by all producers. She said it’s needed to help the agency continue doing work ranging from permitting of operations to inspections and rules enforcement.
Castle said COGCC has taken steps to cut its budget, including leaving vacant positions open unless they are critical to protecting public health, safety, welfare and the environment. She said it’s also cut back spending on things such as travel and training.
Leslie Robinson, who is with the Grand Valley Citizens Alliance and is running as a Democrat for Garfield County commissioner against Republican incumbent Mike Samson, said, “I can see why the the COGCC has to raise their mill levy, and oil and gas is probably going to face tax increases locally as well.”
She expects that local governments and tax districts will be looking to raise their taxes to maintain services, noting that they’re not making as much on severance taxes. In the case of COGCC, it also faces the prospect of needing more funds to deal with so-called “orphan wells” and associated pads left for it to respectively plug and reclaim because of marginal oil and gas companies walking way from them, Robinson said.
Miera said that if the increase is approved, she hopes the agency will be willing to view it as a short-term approach and possibly reduce it later. COGCC director Julie Murphy said in a statement that “COGCC will revisit the appropriate levy rates when market conditions improve.”
The levy increase proposal will be going through a rulemaking process and if approved by the agency is scheduled to take effect Oct. 1.