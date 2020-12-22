State air-quality regulators last week approved a new regulation that spells out how quickly oil and gas companies must fix leaks discovered near homes.
The Air Quality Control Commission unanimously approved a requirement that companies repair leaks within 1,000 feet of neighborhoods and other occupied areas within five working days of detecting them.
If they can’t fix a leak, they must notify state officials and the relevant local government, and continued inability to repair it will mean an operator must permanently shut in a well, citizen and conservation groups said in a news release.
The repair timeline was the result of a consensus proposal reached by various stakeholders including industry.
“Our industry worked closely with partners in the environmental community and local governments in advance of this most recent air rulemaking to reach an agreement that ensures equipment will be repaired quickly at well pads close to communities,” the Colorado Oil and Gas Association said in a statement.
The new rule was approved as part of the commission’s rulemaking related to ozone pollution. The commission approved changes to a state plan aimed at reducing ground-level ozone.
The Denver metro area and north Front Range is considered an ozone nonattainment area. Air quality data from 2018-20 indicates it’s likely to be reclassified to the severe nonattainment status by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2022, even with a downward trend in ozone concentrations, the state Air Pollution Control Division said in a news release.
State air regulators last year and this year have worked to reduce emissions by adopting new measures applying to oil and gas sites, a new zero-emission vehicle standard, and volatile organic compound limits for consumer products and architectural and industrial coatings, the division said.
The Air Quality Control Commission a year ago approved stricter oil and gas rules that applied across the state, ending a disparity between what was required on the Front Range and other areas including the Western Slope.
Industry and some rural local governments had sought the continuation of some more lenient requirements outside of the Front Range ozone nonattainment area, while others argued that people deserve the same level of protection from air pollution statewide.
In that December 2019 rulemaking process, the Western Colorado Alliance, Grand Valley Citizens Alliance and League of Oil and Gas Impacted Coloradans (LOGIC) convinced the Air Quality Control Commission to require more frequent inspections for leaks at facilities within 1,000 feet of homes, school grounds and other public facilities.
The rules passed last week spell out how quickly a response must follow when leaks are found.
“We are grateful that we were able to present this alternate proposal as a consensus between the impacted communities and oil and gas operators,” Andrew Forkes-Gudmundson, deputy director of LOGIC, said in the activist groups’ release.
“Reducing repair times for leaks in close proximity to homes will reduce emissions and improve the lives of the Coloradans most impacted by this industry.”
Garfield and Weld counties had filed separate lawsuits to challenge aspects of the December 2019 rules.
Mesa County was part of a coalition behind Garfield’s suit, which in part challenged the leak-detection requirement near homes.
Judges ruled in favor of the state in both lawsuits.