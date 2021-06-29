The Oil Springs Fire’s size remained under 13,000 acres over the weekend, and officials are now estimating the cost of fighting it at $2.1 million.
The fire south of Rangely is one of four current uncontained fires in Colorado that have exceeded $1 million to fight, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
Such costs are all relative, though. Last year’s 139,000-acre Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction cost at least $34 million to fight, according to data provided by officials last year. A final cost estimate wasn’t immediately available Monday from the Bureau of Land Management; the fire burned primarily on BLM land.
As of Monday, 313 personnel were assigned to the Oil Springs Fire. Its size is now estimated at 12,613 acres, actually a small reduction from an estimate late last week because of more accurate mapping. It is 18% contained.
Colorado Highway 139 reopened over Douglas Pass in the area of the fire over the weekend, thanks to successful efforts building fire lines in the area of the highway over several days. Cooler weather and even rain helped in combating the blaze.
The national fire center says the 3,775-acre Sylvan Fire in the Sylvan Lake State Park area in Eagle County has cost $2.7 million so far to fight.
The 3,429-acre, nearly contained West Fire in northwest Moffat County has cost $1.6 million, and the 4,093-acre Muddy Slide Fire in Routt County has cost $1.3 million.
The 560-acre Wild Cow Fire south of Baxter Pass and west of Colorado Highway 139 has cost $542,000 to fight. On Monday, officials declared the fire fully contained.
How a fire is being fought can affect its cost.
“If you have aircraft involved in (battling) a wildfire, that’s a lot of your costs right there,” said Jessica Gardetto, a spokesperson for fire center.
Heavy equipment also can factor significantly into bills. Gardetto said fire engines aren’t cheap to operate and staff.
How such costs are shared between federal, state and local entities can be complicated. Gardetto said it can be situation-dependent, partly a factor of what cost-sharing agreements are in place.
But she said that generally speaking the federal government incurs a lot of the costs because most fires typically involve a lot of federal lands.
Last year, federal agencies incurred about $2.3 billion in suppression costs, most of that borne by the Forest Service, and $510 million involving Department of Interior agencies like the BLM, according to the fire center.
Gardetto said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will be asking Congress for Wildland Fire Suppression Act funds after Interior already reached a $384 million cap for spending from an appropriated suppression account.
Gardetto said that’s partly driven by last year’s extreme fire season extending into the fall and dipping into this year’s suppression budget. Federal fiscal years start on Oct. 1.