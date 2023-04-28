Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Outlook for growers following recent freeze

Peaches from last year’s lush fruit crop dangle in one of the many peach orchards in East Orchard Mesa.

Growers of peaches and other fruit in the region continue to feel they have emerged relatively unharmed from last week’s freezing spell, including in Delta County where temperatures fell into the low 20s at some locations.

While the low temperatures caused some damage, growers are voicing optimism so far for having good crops this year.

Giant wind machines, like these located in Talbott Farms orchards, keep air circulating overnight to protect peaches and other crops from freezing temperatures.

