Growers of peaches and other fruit in the region continue to feel they have emerged relatively unharmed from last week’s freezing spell, including in Delta County where temperatures fell into the low 20s at some locations.
While the low temperatures caused some damage, growers are voicing optimism so far for having good crops this year.
Tom Alvey, owner of Rogers Mesa Fruit outside Hotchkiss, said it’s still a little too early to tell, but generally speaking his peach and apple crops look good, though he may have some damage to cherries and apricots.
He said Delta Country growers met at his packing shed Tuesday, and generally speaking they seem to have come through the freeze OK.
“At this time I think we’re still doing well. There’s a good crop still out there,” he said.
Richard Skaer, with Z’s Orchard outside Palisade, said Wednesday, “We’re fine. I’m out in the field right now, kind of checking and seeing right now. We got thinned a little but I don’t think enough to say we don’t have a crop.”
He said Mother Nature actually might have helped a bit by saving Z’s Orchard some time thinning fruit itself.
Z’s Orchard ran wind machines four nights to try to combat the cold. Skaer said the apricots there look pretty bad but he always has trouble with apricots. He also doesn’t expect much of a cherry crop but doesn’t grow many to begin with.
“But the peaches look pretty good,” he said, before adding, “Now, other places in the valley, I’m sure the cherries are looking much better than mine, that’s for sure.”
Some Palisade-area growers were reporting only limited damage on April 20 after overnight temperatures fell to 26 degrees at the National Weather Service at the Grand Junction Regional Airport, and to the mid-20s at some spots around Palisade. While the next night was expected to be slightly warmer, the low ended up falling to 24 degrees at the airport, a record low for April 21 for Grand Junction, according to weather service data.
“We definitely saw damage here,” said David Sterle, who is an assistant pomologist at Colorado State University’s Western Colorado Research Center on Orchard Mesa and studies peach cold-hardiness.
He said while the damage to orchards there was pretty significant, it shouldn’t affect the overall yield. He said on average the center had about 30% bud survival, but it probably only needs about 15-20% bud survival for a full yield of crops, so the freeze actually will help by reducing how much fruit has to be thinned.
He thinks the research station got hit worse than most growing locations in the Grand Valley, and Grand Valley growers should come through the frost OK, though it may have hurt some fruit varieties that were a bit ahead in their growth cycle and got hit a bit harder than others.
Sterle heard a report of the temperature falling to 20 degrees at one Hotchkiss-area location during the recent freeze, and thinks that spot won’t produce any apricots as a result.
While Delta County coped with some particularly low temperatures, Alvey said the county, with its higher elevations and cooler temperatures, is about two weeks behind the Palisade area in terms of fruit bud development. Buds that aren’t open much yet can tolerate colder temperatures, he said.
Harrison Topp, manager of Topp Fruits LLC, which has farms between Paonia and Hotchkiss, said any losses those farms saw were generally variety- or location-specific, and not across the board. He said one of the company’s spots might be a little lean on cherries, and one of its apple varieties that was a little further along in development seems to have gotten nipped a bit.
“I think there’s still a crop there. It just might not be a full crop on those things. Otherwise I’m pretty ecstatic about how much stuff made it through. ... At this point in the year I’m optimistic,” he said.
Lee Bradley, owner of Orchard Valley Farms in the Paonia area, said buds there weren’t quite as far along in their development as elsewhere and as a result were protected a little more from the cold temperatures. He said his location higher up the valley also didn’t get quite as cold, benefiting from a typical breeze there that moves the cold air farther down valley.
So far he’s expecting a full crop of fruit this year, and said in about 10 days or so it may be “out of the woods” in terms of spring freeze danger.
“I think we might make it. What a way to make living, huh? In one night you can be out of business,” he said with a laugh.