The Palisade Board of Trustees voted last week to approve adding three new full-time positions to the town’s fire department.
“It’s a huge investment on the town’s part into the fire service and EMS service that we provide to the town,” Fire Chief Charles Balke said.
Finance Director Travis Boyd said cost estimates to create the full- time positions would be a net increase of $150,00 per year, including wages and benefits, starting immediately.
“This allows us an opportunity to keep the people we’re making a financial investment in before they go to other organizations,” Balke said.
“One of the big problems is everybody in the valley is recruiting, and we’re training people up to go somewhere else,” he added.
Town Manager Janet Hawkinson said adding the full-time personnel would come at the expense of some of the part-time and volunteer positions at the department, which would be used to offset the cost of adding the full-time positions.
“We need personnel in the fire department immediately,” Boyd said.
Balke estimated the timeline for hiring the full-time positions at six weeks or a little longer.
Shifts will have two full-time firefighters every day and one part-time firefighter, with volunteers working in the evenings, Balke said.
“The Palisade Fire Department has historically been known as a volunteer department, and the people who came before did a great job in laying a foundation for us, but over the years the demand for call volume has increased, we’ve talked about the training requirements, the legal liabilities, but we’re also gambling every day that we have calls that mutual aid is not available for us. That’s something that comes down to the safety of our firefighters and our community,” Balke said.