One of the most ambitious mountain biking trails in the Grand Valley opened to thrill-seeking cyclists this past year: the Palisade Plunge.
The Palisade Plunge winds more than 33 miles with a 6,000-foot change in elevation from the top of the Grand Mesa to the town of Palisade. Its official opening in late July was met with much fanfare, as it was one of the most highly anticipated new trails in the state in 2021.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland were among those who commemorated it at the Grand Opening Celebration in downtown Palisade.
“The Palisade Plunge really puts Mesa County on the map as an international attraction for extreme biking,” Polis said. “It’s about the great outdoors and how this is a part of who we are.”
The entities involved in the decade-long planning creation of the trail included the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Mesa County, Palisade, Grand Junction, Grand Junction Economic Partnership, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA).
“This has been a huge project for us (COPMOBA) for the past 10 years and it’s great to see it come to fruition,” said COPMOBA President Scott Winans. “For me personally, a huge part of this project is getting people out into this countryside…. It’s stunningly beautiful.”
The trail has some parts that require more technical riding and some steeper downhill sections. The Palisade Plunge is graded as a black diamond, a trail for advanced riders.
“It’s a combination of technical bike riding and the holy scenery of the Grand Valley. You can’t beat the views,” said COPMOBA member Stephen Barnes. “It’s totally worth the hype.”
The Palisade Plunge’s opening was yet another boost to Powderhorn Mountain Resort’s growth as a hub for cycling on the Grand Mesa. The resort provides a shuttle to the trailhead during the summer months and the plunge connects to many other trails throughout its first 11 miles on the Mesa.
“We are really encouraging a route that we call the ‘Plunge to Powderhorn,’ ” said Powderhorn Marketing and Sales Director Ryan Robinson. “It’s an incredible and iconic ride.”
“However, if you’re looking for a piece of that experience without any of the exposure and something that is well-suited to an intermediate rider, you can ride the beginning of the plunge on the intermediate trail, and then use the existing singletrack on top of the Grand Mesa to connect to Powderhorn. It’s a tremendously fun ride.”