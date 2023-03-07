Anyone entering Palisade from the town’s north entrance will be greeted by the sight of a popular marijuana dispensary that recently relocated.
The Happy Camper dispensary relocated to just off of Interstate 70, near Exit 42. The pot shop was previously located on North River Road, but had traffic and parking issues at that location.
It re-opened at its new location at 420 Wine Valley Road behind the Golden Gate gas station on Feb. 13.
“We, the owners of The Happy Camper, love the town of Palisade, its history, its citizens and its culture,” said Colleen Scanlon-Maynard, owner of The Happy Camper Cannabis Company.
“We firmly believed it was in the best interest of the town, our business and our neighbors on North River Road to have the Happy Camper relocate to Wine Valley Road.”
Neighbors developed concerns regarding the traffic and parking congestion at the dispensary’s previous location, which was next to an RV park.
Relocating to Wine Valley Road has already improved traffic conditions in the area, according to Palisade police.
“It is still pretty early, but my officers are reporting much lighter traffic since the move,” said Palisade Police Chief Jesse Stanford. “I’m very optimistic about the relocation.”
The dispensary has been planning this move since 2020, according to Scanlon-Maynard.
“We started discussing moving off North River Road within the first year of opening our dispensary. We were having these discussions because we understood that the popularity of our business, and the number of customers we saw every day way exceeded our expectations and that of the town,” Scanlon-Maynard said.
“We proactively made decisions to alleviate the parking issues to the best of our ability, but the amount of traffic our dispensary created every day just continued to grow, and we knew that long term the best thing for The Happy Camper to do for our continued success, and to continue to be a good neighbor, as well as a good business partner to the town and its citizens was to move off North River Road.”
Palisade’s first and only other dispensary, the Colorado Weedery, in downtown at 125 Peach Ave., requested to buy property just a quarter mile from The Happy Camper’s new location, though the Weedery was denied.
Trustees cited issues with the location, on the west side of Elberta Avenue, that some residents said they didn’t want to turn a prominent location that, historically, had been used for the production and sale of wine to marijuana retail; thus it would harm the aesthetic and character of a key entrance into the town.
The Weedery’s owner Jesse, Loughman, had hoped to purchase the old Grande River Vineyards location.
That location was eventually sold to owners of The Wine Country Inn, who were vocal opponents of the Weedery’s move.
The Happy Camper move was approved by a unanimous vote by the Palisade trustees.
According to Scanlon-Maynard, the beauty of the North River Road location was a major benefit, but it simply didn’t have the capacity to support the amount of customers the dispensary sees on a daily basis.
“Our customers comment every day on how conveniently located we are,” Scanlon-Maynard said.