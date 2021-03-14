It’s been a year of uncertainty and flexibility in sports — and gratitude.
“I think there’s an appreciation for the ability to play,” District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said of one thing he’s taken from the past year of dealing with ever-changing regulations because of the coronavirus pandemic. “In the past, both parents and student-athletes have taken that for granted and I think there’s a little more appreciation for that opportunity.”
Throughout this school year, coaches and athletes have spoken time and time again about gratitude.
A year ago, Colorado Mesa athletes in eight sports were either at or traveling to national tournaments when they were canceled, including wrestlers Donnie Negus and Fred Green. Friday, both were back on the mat at the national tournament and won their first-round matches.
“We’ve been saying it again and again all year long, kind of the theme of this year is gratitude,” Negus said before leaving for St. Louis and the nationals. “We’re just happy to be out here to get the chance.”
As the top-ranked men’s basketball team was traveling to Golden for regionals this week, coach Mike DeGeorge had a melancholy feeling.
“It’s been a year since we were heading to the NCAA tournament and had to turn around because it was canceled...Mavs tests came back all negative today and currently en route to Golden with (2020 seniors) Tommy Nuño, (Michael Skinner) and Jess Spivey weighing heavy on my thoughts,” he posted Wednesday on his Twitter account.
Athletic directors were tasked with rethinking every aspect of sports, without even knowing the circumstances under which they would operate — or even if games would be played. Cain said the new online ticketing portal will stay in place, and installing streaming video systems in the four high school gyms and Stocker Stadium have been positive additions.
The planning at CMU started in May, with the entire athletic staff placed on committees to come up with scenarios for everything imaginable, from ticketing, indoor and outdoor spectator seating and sanitizing procedures, to if they could even sell popcorn.
Every plan and every schedule was, and still is, subject to change. Cain is already wondering what a busy Season D will bring, especially the capacity for track meets — some of the bigger meets will attract upwards of 1,300 prep athletes.
CMU navigates weekly testing of student-athletes and coaches to determine if games will be played, but since the late-fall spike on campus and in Mesa County, the Mavericks have had very few issues. The county has allowed both the high schools and CMU to add more spectators in recent weeks, giving sports-starved fans a chance to take in a game.
They missed out on the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series and the Grand Junction Rockies last summer, but both are planning to return this season.
The JUCO committee took the year to take stock in how to improve and streamline the operation. No tournament means no ticket sales or sponsorships, but that wasn’t entirely the case in 2020, said Jamie Hamilton, the tournament chairman.
“The first thing off the top of my head is those people that sent us sponsorship checks or out of the goodness of their hearts bought some tickets,” he said. “We made it a point to call them back and I would say pretty close to 98% of them said, ‘You know what, keep it. You guys will be back next year and you can use it.’ Again, that sense of family in this community, I was very struck by how nine times out of 10, people said just keep it, even though they were probably struggling as well.”
No one knew what to expect last March, and to an extent, what will happen in the coming year.
“I would have never thought a year ago when we called off the Bill Fanning (baseball tournament), we got games in that day, I would have never thought we would have had this type of year,” Cain said. “I couldn’t fathom what was about to happen.”