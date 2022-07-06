A solar-power project south of Parachute that is expected to be able produce enough energy that it could power nearly 4,400 homes has won approval from Garfield County commissioners.
The county has approved a major impact land use change permit for the photovoltaic solar farm and battery storage project, which is projected to produce 31,851 megawatt hours a year.
AES High Mesa Solar, LLC, is developing the project, and has an agreement to provide power to Holy Cross Energy, a regional utility based in Glenwood Springs that is seeking to obtain all its energy from renewable sources by 2030. The project would supply about 2.5% of the utility’s needs.
AES High Mesa Solar hopes to have the project built and operating by the end of this year.
The battery storage will allow for solar energy generated during daytime periods of low energy demand to be released in peak-demand evening hours after the sun has gone down, AES says.
The project is to be built on up to 90 acres on Garfield County Road 300. The land is owned by Larry and Karen Klebold. A news release from Garfield County says the project will produce power for 20 years, with an extension option for 15 additional years.
It is expected to create as many as 45 construction jobs and $5.6 million in wages during the building phase, and provide roughly $1 million in property taxes for the county.
AES High Mesa Solar is affiliated with AES Clean Energy part of AES Corp., a Fortune 500 company.