Last year’s nearly half-million visits to Colorado National Monument translated to about $35 million in visitor spending, the National Park Service estimates.
The estimate, which accounts for spending on hotel stays, restaurant visits and purchases of gas and groceries, is included in an annual report the agency issues gauging the economic impacts of all of the sites it oversees.
The Park Service also says that the spending derived from the 499,841 recreation visits recorded at Colorado National Monument last year supported 453 jobs and about $13.7 million in labor income and payroll benefits, as well as incomes for business owners.
The spending altogether supported about $43.6 million in economic output, including the estimated value of the production of all goods and services supported by the spending, according to the report.
The Park Service prepared the report in cooperation with the U.S. Geological Survey. It was issued last month. It estimates that nationally, the more than 297 million visits to the National Park system last year resulted in $20.5 billion in visitor spending in local gateway regions.
The estimated contribution of that spending to the economy was 322,600 jobs, $14.6 billion in labor income and $42.5 billion in economic output, the report says.
In Colorado, about 7.8 million visits to National Park system sites in 2021 resulted in an estimated $560.1 million in visitor spending that supported nearly 7,600 jobs and $303 million in labor income, and $865 million in economic output, according to the report.
It seeks to account for both direct effects of visitor spending in an economy arising from purchases from local businesses, and additional spending that results, such as by employees of directly affected businesses.
The Park Service says visits to the monument last year increased from 435,625 in 2020 and about 397,000 the year before that. While some Park Service sites closed for a while as a safety precaution early in the pandemic in 2020, the monument was able to stay open, and in 2020 and 2021 it saw visitation grow as the public flocked to the outdoors in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
As of now, the estimated visitor spending at the monument and many other Park Service sites is based on a generic profile or best available data, with the profile based on visitor surveys it has conducted at some parks. It continues to expand on the number of parks where it has conducted surveys, and as of last year was able to use site-specific survey data in the case of 73 park units.
The Park Service says generic profiles have been developed for four park types: those with both camping and lodging available in the park, those with only camping available in the park, those with no overnight stays, and those with high day use.