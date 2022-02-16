The woman who has led Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado for seven years is retiring from that job this year.
“I’m thinking it’s time to move on to the next chapter,” said Bonnie Petersen, AGNC’s executive director, who also previously served as executive director of Club 20.
Petersen said she plans to stay in her current job “till they find a suitable replacement and that replacement is trained.” Her job is currently being advertised, with an application deadline of Friday.
AGNC is a council of governments representing cities and counties in northwest Colorado, including Mesa, Garfield, Rio Blanco, Moffat and Routt counties.
Petersen said it’s a quite different organization than it was when she started with it. During her tenure it developed an economic development strategy for the region, which was a necessary step toward successfully getting the designation of an Economic Development District for AGNC through the federal Economic Development Administration.
“The role of the organization has changed to have a regional economic development focus, basically,” Petersen said.
She said the organization’s role isn’t local economic development, but serving as a resource. Getting the Economic Development District designation has opened avenues to new funding through EDA.
Petersen said AGNC has been very involved in the economic transition in the far-northwest portion of the state, which long has relied heavily on coal-related jobs. Work is wrapping up on an AGNC study funded by federal and state dollars that is exploring innovative nonfuel uses of coal, such as for carbon fiber products.
She said AGNC has been working with Colorado Northwestern Community College in looking at opportunities to expand its programs. It also worked with Colorado Mesa University to get a $1.1 million EDA grant to fund equipment and technology for physical therapy, physician’s assistant and occupational therapy degree programs.
AGNC also has been teaming up with another regional organization, Montrose-based Region 10, to submit applications for COVID-related economic grants for multiple local projects, and also a regional broadband project.
“So we’ve come a long way in terms of talking about the infrastructure and the things that we need for this region to be successful, and to manage through the myriad transitions we’re experiencing and to recover from the pandemic as well,” Petersen said.
Petersen also is pleased with the role AGNC played, along with others, in getting the federal government to release some $18 million in revenues from oil and gas leasing on the Roan Plateau to Garfield, Rio Blanco, Mesa and Moffat counties. The funds were left over from the cleanup of the Anvil Points oil shale project outside Rifle and were owed to the counties for years before finally being released.
“That was a big accomplishment there. That took a lot of teamwork,” said Mike Samson, a Garfield County commissioner and chair of AGNC’s board, on which he has served for 13 years.
Samson said Petersen has been a great asset for AGNC, a “mover and shaker” who is well-networked and gets things done.
“She did a wonderful job for Club 20 and I feel very fortunate to have stolen her from Club 20,” he said with a laugh.
Petersen ran Club 20 from 2011-2015. A Grand Junction resident and Western Slope native, she previously worked 23 years with the phone company Mountain Bell, later US West, and then worked as a financial planner, homebuilder and home energy auditor before joining Club 20.
Samson said AGNC had lost many of its municipal members, and had only about five of them before that number grew to 17 thanks to the efforts of Petersen and her immediate predecessor, Scott McInnis. McInnis, a former congressman and current Mesa County commissioner, had agreed to help AGNC in a temporary capacity, Samson said.
Petersen also has been successful in bringing in more regional associate AGNC members, including Grand, Montrose and Delta counties, Samson said.
“Bonnie is a gem,” he said. “It has been a pleasure to work with her. She is very knowledgeable about government and governmental affairs. We’re really going to miss her.”
Petersen said she and her husband Orville, a certified public accountant, plan do to some traveling now that she’ll have more time, including trips to Scotland and Africa. She isn’t retiring altogether, though.
“I have some business interests that I’m going to be working on and focusing on,” she said.
That will keep me quite busy,” she said.