Local horse lovers will get the chance next month to take home some of the hundreds of wild horses removed from public lands in Rio Blanco County this summer.

The nonprofit group Piceance Mustangs and the Bureau of Land Management will be offering about 70 horses removed in July from the Piceance-East Douglas herd during an adoption event Nov. 4-5 at Rimrock Adventures, 927 Colorado Highway 340 in Fruita.