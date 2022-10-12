Kathy Degonia, president of Piceance Mustangs, has been fostering this uniquely marked wild horse foal and its mother since the Bureau of Land Management roundup involving the Piceance-East Douglas herd in Rio Blanco County this summer. She plans to adopt the foal and its dam. Local residents will have the chance to adopt animals removed during the operation at an event in Fruita next month.
A wild horse grazes near Meeker, in the area where the Bureau of Land Management captured and removed 867 horses. The wild horses will be put up for adoption in November in Fruita.
Kathy Degonia, president of Piceance Mustangs, has been fostering this uniquely marked wild horse foal and its mother since the Bureau of Land Management roundup involving the Piceance-East Douglas herd in Rio Blanco County this summer. She plans to adopt the foal and its dam. Local residents will have the chance to adopt animals removed during the operation at an event in Fruita next month.
Local horse lovers will get the chance next month to take home some of the hundreds of wild horses removed from public lands in Rio Blanco County this summer.
The nonprofit group Piceance Mustangs and the Bureau of Land Management will be offering about 70 horses removed in July from the Piceance-East Douglas herd during an adoption event Nov. 4-5 at Rimrock Adventures, 927 Colorado Highway 340 in Fruita.
“We’re hoping to get all the horses good homes,” said Kathy Degonia, president of Piceance Mustangs, which works in support of the Piceance-East Douglas herd management area and its horses.
Working with a contractor deploying a helicopter, the BLM this summer rounded up 867 wild horses from the range in Rio Blanco County, shipping most of them to a holding facility in Utah, in what was the largest-ever horse gather by the agency ever in Colorado.
The project was opposed by some wild-horse advocacy groups and by elected officials including Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, both Colorado Democrats, but the BLM said it was necessary because of an excess number of horses on a range stressed by drought and also relied on by wildlife and livestock producers.
Degonia said this is the first adoption event being held for horses removed during this summer’s operation. She said Piceance Mustangs doesn’t know what horses will be sent for the event, but they will be a mixture of geldings, mares, and weanlings that were foals at the time of the roundup.
People can view the horses from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 and 7 to 10 a.m. Nov. 5. The horses will adopted out in a silent auction from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5, with a minimum starting bid of $125. Under a BLM adoption incentive program, qualified adopters can eventually receive $1,000, after a horse gets titled. More information on adopting wild horses may be found at www.blm.gov/whb.
Next month’s event includes horse-gentling clinics, including one to be put on Saturday, Nov. 5, by Eric Pflueger, who with his horse Doreen won the under-saddle competition at this year’s Meeker Mustang Makeover, a contest involving training wild horses. Also, 4-H kids who have participated in a similar competition in Montrose are scheduled to attend on Friday, Nov. 4, to demonstrate their skills.
“It’s really great to see what these kids do. They do some fantastic things with these horses after only 90 to 110 days (training them),” Degonia said.
Local resident Paige Burnham, a former Meeker Mustang Makeover contestant, also will be giving a clinic during the event.
Degonia encouraged people to come to the event even if they don’t want to adopt a horse there. She said it’s a great opportunity to see the mustangs and learn more about the BLM adoption program.
Piceance Mustangs will be planning more adoption events, including an online event, and hopes altogether to work with the BLM to adopt out at least 350 of the gathered horses over the next year, Degonia said.
Degonia herself is ending up with two of the Piceance-East Douglas horses. The BLM asked her to foster a foal and its mare last summer, and she has decided to adopt them.
“The foal has a really unique coloring and so does the mom,” she said.